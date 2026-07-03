Golden State Warriors Have Disappointing Backup Plan For LeBron

The Golden State Warriors are “all in” on LeBron James being their big offseason acquisition if it happens, but they have no backup plan. All other dream targets for Golden State have been moved off the board. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard showed no interest in extending with the Warriors before getting traded to the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors respectively.

Anthony Slater of ESPN reported that Golden State will likely run it back with last season’s roster if LeBron decides to join another team:

“The Warriors, team sources said, very much believe they’re still in the mix for James but still have been given no indication they’re any type of front-runner. As ESPN’s Shams Charania reports, James’ agent, Rich Paul, is taking pitches from a handful of interested teams and the expectation is James will take time before deciding. That time would allow these suitors, including the Warriors, to beef up their rosters to better appeal to James, perhaps with a splashy trade. The Warriors would seem to have the contract-matching flexibility and first-round draft picks to execute such a move, though there remain continued signs that the front office is content if they have to run it back with mostly the same roster.”

The report cites that James will take his team to make a move and that Golden State could try to make a big trade to appease him. Anthony Davis has been a rumored name, but a trade seems unlikely. The bigger news here is that the Warriors seem content to run it back with last season’s roster if they can’t get LeBron.

Why This Is Bad News For Warriors Fans

Golden State sold fans on hope for this offseason with the rumored interest in LeBron, Giannis, and Kawhi as the three top dogs. However, James choosing another team would essentially ruin their offseason since they don’t seem keen on adding anyone else.

The Warriors did re-sign Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, but they have not added any relevant new talents. Jimmy Butler is expected to be out until the mid-point of next season to put them at a huge disadvantage early in the season.

Curry must lead a flawed roster with Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg as his best teammates if they don’t add new stars. Golden State fans can expect another long season with minimal contending hopes.

Anthony Davis May Decide Warriors Future

The rumored interest in trading for Davis to appease LeBron may be the Warriors’ best chance at convincing James to join their roster. LeBron may be questioning his chances of contending with Golden State in the loaded West.

Both the Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers have easier paths to the NBA Finals via the Eastern Conference. James is reportedly looking to prioritize happiness and his chance at one more NBA Championship via his next team.

Davis expressing uncertainty about his future with the Washington Wizards could see them trading him before he hits free agency next summer. Golden State may have to take the gamble on Davis to get LeBron or risk having another awful season with a lackluster roster.