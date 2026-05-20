Warriors Host 6 Prospects — And One Draft Sleeper Is Turning Heads

The Golden State Warriors are intensifying their pre-draft evaluation process, hosting a group of experienced college prospects as they search for immediate contributors and long-term value ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

The workout group included Duke forward-center Maliq Brown, Louisville guard Ryan Conwell, Tennessee guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Florida State guard Rob McCray, Houston guard Emanuel Sharp and Miami center Ernest Udeh.

With the No. 11 and No. 54 picks, the Warriors appear to be exploring a mix of second-round targets, undrafted free agent options and Summer League standouts — a strategy consistent with a team balancing contention with roster flexibility.

Maliq Brown Emerging as Defensive Sleeper in NBA Draft

Among the most intriguing prospects in the group is Brown, who is gaining traction among scouts after an elite defensive season at Duke.

Despite not appearing in many early mock drafts — including ESPN analyst Jeremy Woo projecting him undrafted — Brown’s performance at the NBA Draft Combine has begun to shift that perception.

The 6-foot-8 forward posted a 3.07-second three-quarter court sprint, tying for the fastest time among his group, while also showcasing a nearly 7-foot-1 wingspan — measurements that underscore his defensive upside.

That combination of length, mobility and instincts made Brown one of the most disruptive defenders in college basketball. Scouts have pointed to his switchability and ability to guard multiple positions as traits that could translate quickly to the NBA level.

However, Brown’s offensive development remains the swing factor.

Evaluators note that while his defense could earn him early minutes, his scoring versatility and shooting consistency will determine whether he becomes a long-term rotation piece.

For a Warriors team that values defensive versatility in its system under Steve Kerr, Brown represents a potential low-risk, high-upside option if available late.

Warriors Prioritize Shooting With Sharp, Conwell, Gillespie

Golden State’s workout group also reflects a clear emphasis on perimeter shooting and guard play.

Sharp, who played a key role in Houston’s deep tournament run, has drawn attention for his catch-and-shoot ability and confidence in high-pressure situations. His defensive discipline within a structured system also aligns with what the Warriors demand from role players.

Conwell and Gillespie bring similar offensive profiles.

Conwell emerged as a high-volume scorer at Louisville, known for his ability to create space and knock down perimeter shots. Gillespie, meanwhile, developed into an efficient lead guard at Tennessee, with scouts highlighting his shot selection, pace and playmaking instincts.

All three guards project as potential second-round or undrafted targets who could compete for two-way contracts.

Rob McCray, Ernest Udeh Offer Athleticism and Frontcourt Depth

McCray is viewed by some evaluators as a potential riser after a productive season at Florida State, where he averaged over 16 points and handled primary playmaking duties. His explosiveness and athletic testing numbers have helped him gain momentum in pre-draft settings.

Udeh, a traditional center, offers size, rebounding and interior presence. While his offensive game remains limited, teams view him as a potential depth piece who can fill situational roles.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. outlines Warriors’ offseason plan

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Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. made clear the draft will play a central role in shaping the roster.

“I think moving forward this summer we can get better, and that’ll start in June with the draft,” Dunleavy said. “Having the 11th pick and the 54th pick are two ways we could definitely add to the roster and improve. And then we’ll roll into free agency and see what we can do there.

“But I think a big focus will be on internal improvement, and that’s something we discussed with Steve.”

That balance — adding external talent while developing current players — reflects Golden State’s broader strategy as it navigates the latter stages of the Stephen Curry era.