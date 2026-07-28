Warriors’ Draymond Green Contract Includes One Surprising Detail

Draymond Green‘s return to the Golden State Warriors was never in doubt.

The surprise came in the fine print.

After spending weeks delaying contract negotiations to give the Warriors maximum flexibility in their unsuccessful pursuit of LeBron James, Green agreed Tuesday to return on the same one-year, $27.7 million deal he declined before free agency. But despite being eligible for one, the agreement does not include a negotiated no-trade clause, a decision that gives Golden State greater long-term roster flexibility than many expected.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported Green’s agreement, citing Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

“The contract is the same Green opted out of to give the Warriors flexibility to pursue LeBron James,” Charania wrote on X. “But the sides land his return Tuesday.”

While Green ultimately returned on identical financial terms, ESPN Warriors insider Anthony Slater revealed the contract differs in one notable respect.

Green’s Deal Comes With One Important Difference

“Despite being eligible, there is not a no-trade clause in Draymond Green’s one-year contract, per source,” Slater wrote on X. “It’s the same as the player option he gave up. Warriors would’ve given longer-term deal if they landed LeBron James, but didn’t.”

The absence of a negotiated no-trade clause also gives Golden State significantly more flexibility than it would have had if Green had received one. While there is no indication the Warriors are considering such a move, the organization is not contractually restricted from exploring trade scenarios involving Green down the road.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks added that Green taking less money would not have meaningfully increased the Warriors’ spending power.

According to Marks, even if Green had accepted a pay cut, Golden State would not have opened more than the $6.1 million taxpayer mid-level exception, which has been designated for De’Anthony Melton.

That underscores why Green’s decision to opt out was never primarily about money. Instead, it was about giving the Warriors every available avenue to pursue another superstar before finalizing his own contract.

LeBron Pursuit Shaped Green’s Negotiations

Green opted out of his $27.7 million player option in June specifically to help create financial flexibility as Golden State pursued both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Warriors’ interest in Davis never advanced after the Washington Wizards informed teams around the league they had no intention of trading the All-Star big man, per multiple reports.

The pursuit of James proved much more realistic.

Slater previously reported that Stephen Curry spoke with James multiple times by phone, while Green also discussed the possibility of teaming up during a vacation trip in Puerto Rico and throughout the past month. James ultimately chose the Philadelphia 76ers, ending Golden State’s hopes of adding another superstar to its veteran core.

ClutchPoint’s Brett Siegel also reported Green was prepared to take less money if it helped facilitate James’ arrival.

Once James committed to Philadelphia and the Warriors no longer had a blockbuster move to utilize the added flexibility, the organization rewarded Green by restoring the same one-year, $27.7 million salary he had originally declined.

Slater reported Golden State likely would have signed Green to a longer-term contract had James joined the Warriors.

Instead, the sides settled on a one-year agreement that maintains continuity around Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porziņģis while preserving additional roster flexibility.

In the end, Green’s new contract tells two stories.

It closes the book on the Warriors’ aggressive but unsuccessful pursuit of James. More importantly, it reveals that although Green was eligible for one of the NBA’s rarest contractual protections, Golden State and its longtime defensive anchor chose not to include a negotiated no-trade clause—a subtle but significant decision that could carry implications this season and beyond.