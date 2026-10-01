Warriors’ Draymond Green Embraces Rare Career Milestone

Draymond Green is heading into his 15th season in the NBA. Of course, that also marks his 15th season with the Golden State Warriors, after being drafted by the franchise in 2012.

During the Warriors’ media day, Green made it crystal clear that despite his long tenure in the league, he’s still coming into the season motivated to play at a high level.

“It’s exciting,” Green said. “To know you’re going in year 15 and what you do matters to the outcome of the team, the season. It’s exciting. You always want that challenge…I don’t want to come into the season and be like, ‘oh, what I do don’t matter. If I play good, it don’t matter. If I play bad, it don’t matter.'”

Green continued.

“No, you prepare for that. That’s the thing that brings the adrenaline. That’s the thing that you’re always pushing for. So I’m excited for that in year 15; I still have that opportunity and ability to affect something negatively or positively. So I’m looking forward to that.”

Green, 36, is clearly past his prime. However, his basketball IQ, defensive instincts, and overall leadership are still key to Steve Kerr’s rotation. Ensuring Green is both healthy and engaged can undoubtedly have an impact on the franchise’s chances of success this season.

Furthermore, the fact Green has reached 15 years in the NBA, which is rare, should be celebrated.

Green Shares Thoughts on Stephen Curry’s Extension

During his same media day availability, Green gave his thoughts on Stephen Curry taking a discount to re-sign with the Warriors on a two-year, $115.8 million contract extension.

“Steph took less than the max,” Green said. “…I’m not surprised, though. He is a guy of his word. He spoke very candidly about wanting to be on a team that has a chance to compete. And I think those actions back that up. I think there’s no secret we both want to end here. We both want to kind of finish off what we started here. I’m appreciative of being on a team to see him. I don’t think there’s a person in the world that would have been like, ‘yo, he took the full max, what the hell are you doing?’ Like, no, everybody in the world would be like, ‘yeah, of course he took the max.'”

Curry took a discount on his latest deal, costing him approximately $20 million in the process. Nevertheless, he’s now under contract for the upcoming season and another two after that. His decision has not only shut down rumors about his future but also strengthened the Warriors’ ability to chase a star addition down the line.

Green Is In Final Year With Warriors

If Green and Curry genuinely want to finish their careers together in Golden State, then it’s fair to assume that Green will be entering into contract negotiations in the near future.

The veteran forward will become an unrestricted free agent next summer, after inking a one-year deal toward the start of the offseason.

Still, if Green can stay healthy, play impactful basketball, and both sides are open to more years together, an extension will likely be on the table toward the end of the current season.