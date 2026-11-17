The Golden State Warriors are already struggling to stay afloat without Stephen Curry. Now, another member of their championship core could be sidelined at a particularly difficult point in their schedule.

Draymond Green is questionable for Wednesday’s road game against the Dallas Mavericks because of right elbow inflammation and soreness, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The designation comes as Golden State prepares for the front end of a back-to-back, with a Thursday matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies awaiting.

Green’s uncertain availability adds another concern for coach Steve Kerr, whose team has lost three consecutive games since Curry suffered an oblique injury.

Draymond Green Injury Raises Golden State’s Concerns

Green’s elbow problem isn’t entirely new.

The four-time NBA champion appeared on the injury report with the same issue earlier this month, including before Golden State’s Nov. 7 game against Orlando.

He has since returned to action, but the soreness has resurfaced.

Green played 25 minutes in Monday’s 115-94 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, finishing with two points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Warriors struggled from the opening quarter, falling behind a team that had entered the game on a six-game losing streak.

Green took responsibility afterward.

“That’s on me,” Green said.

His leadership remains important to Golden State, particularly with Curry unavailable.

Green organizes the defense, directs traffic in transition and frequently initiates the offense. Losing him would leave Kerr searching for another reliable playmaker.

Warriors Could Be Without Another Big Man

Green isn’t the only veteran carrying an uncertain designation.

Al Horford is also questionable against Dallas because of bilateral lower back injury management.

Meanwhile, Curry remains out with a right oblique tear.

Jimmy Butler III is recovering from right ACL surgery, while Moses Moody is sidelined following surgery to repair his left patellar tendon.

Kristaps Porzingis remains away from the team, and Brandon Williams is out with a left hamstring strain.

That leaves Golden State facing another potentially thin rotation.

The Warriors shot just 33.3% from the field and committed 24 turnovers against New Orleans.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg provided a bright spot with 28 points, but Golden State struggled to generate consistent offense.

Without Green, the Warriors could face additional problems creating shots and defending the interior.

Draymond Green’s Status Complicates Warriors Back-to-Back

The timing of Green’s injury designation makes the situation more complicated.

Golden State visits Dallas on Wednesday before facing Memphis on Thursday, leaving little recovery time between games.

Kerr must consider both matchups when managing his veterans’ minutes.

If Green plays against Dallas, the Warriors will still need to monitor how his elbow responds before Thursday’s game.

Horford’s uncertain status could further complicate the frontcourt rotation.

The Mavericks present a difficult matchup with Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg leading their attack.

Memphis, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the Western Conference’s stronger early-season teams.

Golden State has already dropped three straight road games and cannot afford another prolonged slide.

For now, Green remains questionable rather than ruled out.

But with Curry sidelined and two games scheduled on consecutive nights, the Warriors face another difficult test of their increasingly depleted roster.