Warriors Star Draymond Green Responds to Steve Kerr’s Viral LeBron Video

The Golden State Warriors‘ viral Steve Kerr moment has received its first response from someone who knows the coach best.

After Kerr jokingly told a fan, “We got him. Put that on Twitter,” when asked about LeBron James, the clip quickly spread across social media and fueled another wave of speculation surrounding Golden State’s pursuit of the four-time NBA MVP.

Draymond Green, however, doesn’t believe anyone should read too much into it.

“If I know Steve as well as I think I do,” Green wrote on social media Thursday, “he was joking.”

Green’s response arrived less than 24 hours after Kerr’s tongue-in-cheek exchange became one of the NBA offseason’s most-discussed viral moments.

Draymond Weighs In on Kerr’s Viral Clip

The original interaction occurred while Kerr was stopped in traffic.

A fan shouted, “When you get LeBron, man? We need LeBron.”

Without hesitation, Kerr smiled and replied:

“We got him. Put that on Twitter.”

The clip immediately exploded across social media, with many fans wondering whether Kerr was simply having fun or subtly hinting at something behind the scenes.

Green appears firmly in the first camp.

Having played under Kerr throughout four championship runs, Green suggested the Warriors coach was simply making a joke rather than revealing inside information.

Warriors’ Recruitment Has Been Very Real

While Kerr’s remark may have been made in jest, Golden State’s pursuit of James has been anything but.

Stephen Curry recently made a public recruiting pitch during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“The Bay, we know how to win, beautiful weather, great golf,” Curry said. “I know he’s into that.”

Curry added that he believes James understands what it would mean to finish his career alongside another championship-caliber organization.

Green has also acknowledged making his own recruiting effort.

During an offseason vacation shared with James, Green admitted he took the opportunity to make his pitch.

“I’d be remiss if I don’t take the opportunity to throw my pitch in there,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “I’d be crazy if we’re together for X amount of days and at no point am I like, ‘Yo, we need to chop it up. What the hell going on?'”

LeBron’s Decision Time Nears

ESPN insider Shams Charania recently reported that James has gathered the information he needs from interested teams and is approaching a decision on where he’ll play next season.

The Warriors remain among the finalists, although Charania indicated Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia have become the primary focus during the final stages of the process.

Kerr’s viral quip may have entertained fans.

According to Green, though, that’s exactly what it was.

Just a joke.

Until James makes his decision, the speculation surrounding Golden State is unlikely to disappear.