Warriors’ Draymond Green Reveals ‘Secret’ to Jimmy Butler’s Hot Start

The Golden State Warriors are 4-1 since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the Feb. 6 trade deadline. The veteran forward has hit the ground running for his new team and is quickly developing chemistry with his new teammates.

On Friday, Feb. 21, Butler scored 17 points, dished out 7 assists and grabbed 3 rebounds as the Warriors overcame the Sacramento Kings 132-108. Butler’s rapid adjustment to life in the Bay Area has ensured Steve Kerr’s team has begun to show signs of being a genuine playoff contender.

When speaking to the media as during his postgame news conference, Draymond Green cited Stephen Curry‘s leadership as a reason why Butler has quickly established himself in the rotation.

“The secret to success here is that no one who has come here has had to be anyone other than who they are,” Green said. “And that’s due to having a leader like Steph Curry. You have a face of the franchise like Steph Curry, who is inviting as he is, then everyone else has to fall in line. So, when people come here, they feel comfortable being themselves. Because he’s never going to try to have you be anything opposite.”

If Butler, Curry and Green can continue developing chemistry on and off the court, the Warriors could re-emerge as championship contenders for the next two or three seasons, assuming everyone stays healthy.

Warriors’ Steve Kerr Happy With Jimmy Butler

During his own postgame news conference, Kerr discussed the positive impact Butler has been making on the court.

“He passes,” Kerr said. “He creates shots with his passing, with his penetration and with his brilliant footwork. Fundamental play. We always talk about playing off of two feet. Jimmy plays off two feet. Jump stop, pivot, never turns it over, he’s got claws for hands…He just connects the game for the rest of the guys and we’re getting much better looks because of Jimmy’s presence.”

In his five games for Golden State, Butler is averaging 20.4 points, 5.6 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. His impact on both sides of the ball has elevated the Warriors’ production. Butler has slotted into the secondary star role Golden State had been looking for since losing Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks during the summer.

Draymond Green Believes Warriors Can be Champs

During a live telecast over All-Star weekend, Green boldly claimed that the Warriors could end the 2024-25 season as champions.

“I think we were kind of headed in the wrong direction, thinking we were figuring it out and never figuring it out this year, throughout the course this year, and since Butler has been here, we’ve walked into every game thinking and believing that we’re going to win that game,” Green said. “And that goes a long way in this league…But you walk in the game like, ‘Ah man, we’re probably going to lose this game,’ it’s not good. So he’s brought back that belief, and I think we’re going to win the championship…I’m sorry, I said I think we’re going to win a championship, but I lied. We are going to win the championship.”

Golden State currently sits 9th in the Western Conference. They’re 2.5 games behind the LA Clippers, who hold the sixth seed, which is the final spot that guarantees immediate postseason qualification. Kerr’s team has enough time to close the gap between themselves and the Clippers, and right now they’re building some positive momentum.

Regardless of whether they win a championship this year, it’s clear Butler’s presence will ensure the Warriors are a problem, and 2026 could be a memorable moment in the final chapter of the star trios careers.