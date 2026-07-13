Warriors’ Draymond Green Gets Blistering Response From Heat Legend

Draymond Green’s criticism of Udonis Haslem didn’t go unanswered.

Hours after the Golden State Warriors star questioned Haslem’s leadership while discussing the recent altercation between former Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, Haslem fired back Sunday with a lengthy response on X, accusing Green of drawing a false comparison to the infamous Jordan Poole incident that fractured the Warriors’ locker room in 2022.

“I see some things just don’t change,” Haslem wrote. “You was on sucka shit four years ago when you swung on Jordan Poole and you on sucka shit now.”

Green reignited the years-old controversy during the latest episode of his Draymond Green Show podcast, saying Haslem’s public criticism after Green punched Poole during a Warriors practice had stayed with him.

“I remember when I got into it with Poole,” Green said. “I remember one person when the Jordan Poole incident happened with me who was really, really outspoken about it and it really bothered me, was Udonis Haslem.”

Green then questioned why Haslem had not publicly directed similar criticism toward Adebayo after reports surfaced that the Heat captain confronted Tyler Herro during NBA Summer League following Herro’s social media comments after being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“So, when I first saw this, I was like, ‘Damn. This is two guys Udonis Haslem raised,’” Green said. “If you raised this young guy in the light of what you was saying about me, and now he punches this other young guy that y’all kind of co-raised, are you going to have that same energy?”

Haslem’s answer left little doubt.

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Haslem Says Jordan Poole Incident Was Different

Haslem rejected Green’s comparison, arguing the Warriors star was an established veteran and multiple-time NBA champion when he punched a much younger teammate.

“If you think your big 32 year old, 3 or 4 rings at the time having ass swinging on a 23 year old Jordan Poole at the time is the same then you are even more delusional than I thought.”

Haslem also defended Adebayo, pointing to the Heat center’s age and experience while insisting he exercised restraint.

“First of all Bam is 28. Tyler is 26. Neither one of them got it all figured out yet.”

“Anyone who knows Bam knows he’s strong as baby bear. If he would’ve unloaded on Tyler 100% it’s over.”

He then contrasted that with Green’s punch on Poole.

“You fired off on that young boy like it was a club punch and you never met him before in your life.”

The Poole incident became one of the defining moments of the Warriors’ 2022-23 season after video of the practice altercation leaked publicly. Green stepped away from the team for several days before returning, while Poole remained with Golden State for one more season before eventually being traded.

Haslem Defends Heat Leadership

Green also referenced Haslem’s past confrontation with Jimmy Butler, suggesting the former Heat captain should hold Adebayo to the same standard.

Haslem responded that he had no issue confronting Butler when necessary.

“Yeah I did go at Jimmy. You damn right.”

He added that Butler’s previous conflicts with coaches and teammates before arriving in Miami would never be tolerated inside the Heat organization.

“The shit you pull in Golden State and that shit he pulled in Chicago talking crazy to Hoiberg and disrespecting teammates in practice in Minnesota ain’t gon fly in the 305.”

Haslem said protecting Erik Spoelstra and maintaining the standards established by Heat legends such as Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway and Glen Rice always came before protecting any individual player.

“Before I let one player disrespect Spo in front of the squad, cut his legs out and disrupt what 15 other guys tryin to get accomplished, I’ll kick his ass.”

Haslem concluded by warning Green against bringing him into future debates.

“Ion really vibe you and I think you know that so unless it’s me on Prime talking hoops I won’t mention you at all,” Haslem wrote.

“You brought me into this and I am retired and out the way. I suggest you keep it pushing cause I ain’t giving out no more hall passes bra!”

Green’s original comments were intended to question Haslem’s leadership consistency following the reported Adebayo-Herro incident. Instead, they reignited discussion of one of the most scrutinized moments of Green’s career and prompted a forceful public rebuttal from one of the NBA’s most respected veteran leaders.