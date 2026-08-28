Warriors’ Draymond Green Sends Warning to Jonathan Kuminga After Timberwolves Move

Draymond Green spent years as one of Jonathan Kuminga‘s most vocal supporters with the Golden State Warriors.

Now that Kuminga has finally moved on, Green has one concern about his former teammate’s fresh start.

Kuminga agreed to a two-year, $12.4 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves after passing on significantly more money elsewhere. The deal includes a player option for the second season and represents a bet that a larger role in Minnesota can restore the value Kuminga once appeared poised to command.

Green likes the gamble.

But after watching Kuminga’s complicated Warriors tenure unfold from close range, he also understands how quickly an NBA player’s role can change.

“My only worry for JK is that if it’s not working, you’re the first plug that gets pulled,” Green said on his podcast.

For Green, the concern isn’t Kuminga’s talent.

It’s his contract.

Draymond Green Raises Concern About Kuminga’s Salary

Kuminga is expected to become Minnesota’s starting power forward alongside LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

Green cautioned that a promised starting job doesn’t necessarily guarantee 82 games in that role.

If the lineup struggles, Kuminga’s roughly $6 million salary could make him the easiest player to move.

“A $6.5 million salary in the NBA is a bench-role salary,” Green said.

That observation becomes even more interesting deeper down Minnesota’s depth chart.

Ayo Dosunmu is expected to come off the bench after agreeing to a five-year, $112 million contract this summer. His deal carries an average annual value of $22.4 million — more than three times Kuminga’s first-year salary.

Green’s argument is that financial investment often creates organizational patience.

Edwards, Ball, Gobert and McDaniels are established, highly paid pieces. Even a reserve such as Dosunmu represents a substantially larger financial commitment than Kuminga.

If coach Chris Finch eventually decides Minnesota’s starting group needs an adjustment, Green fears his former teammate could become the most expendable piece.

That’s a particularly sensitive subject after Kuminga spent years searching for a consistent role under Steve Kerr.

Green Has Long Believed in Kuminga

Green’s comments shouldn’t be confused with skepticism about Kuminga.

Few Warriors players publicly championed the former No. 7 pick more consistently.

Green defended Kuminga through the growing pains of his early seasons and continued expressing belief in his talent even as questions surrounding Kuminga’s minutes, fit and future with Golden State intensified.

That’s why Green also dismissed the fixation on how much money Kuminga might have left behind.

“There’s water under the bridge at this point,” Green said. “He has to move on from the situation to ultimately put himself in a better position.”

Green believes Minnesota could provide exactly that.

Kuminga averaged 20.8 points on 54% shooting against the Timberwolves during the 2025 playoffs after Stephen Curry was injured, production Green believes stayed with Edwards and Minnesota president Tim Connelly.

The Wolves now get to put that talent alongside one of the NBA’s most athletic young cores.

“I like it,” Green said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for JK.”

Kuminga spent much of his Warriors tenure trying to prove he deserved a bigger opportunity.

Minnesota is prepared to give him one.

Green’s warning, coming from one of Kuminga’s staunchest supporters in Golden State, is that getting the opportunity and keeping it could be two different things.