Warriors’ Draymond Green Declares Team Has Found Its Next Franchise Star

Draymond Green believes the Golden State Warriors have found their next franchise cornerstone. Steve Kerr is already giving that player a starting job.

Green made a bold prediction about rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg during an interview with Taylor Rooks on his podcast, identifying the former Michigan standout as the player who could eventually lead Golden State into the post-Stephen Curry era.

“The Golden State Warriors has found the next face of the franchise,” Green declared during the interview with Rooks.

“He has the game. He has the personality.”

Green’s endorsement comes as Kerr confirmed following Monday’s practice that Lendeborg will start Wednesday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

For a franchise navigating the latter stages of Curry’s remarkable career, the rookie’s rapid emergence offers an intriguing glimpse into the future.

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Draymond Green Sees Stephen Curry Qualities in Yaxel Lendeborg

Green’s confidence isn’t based solely on Lendeborg’s impressive preseason.

The four-time NBA champion pointed to an incident during Golden State’s open practice at Chase Center that revealed something about the rookie’s personality.

Lendeborg ventured into the stands to interact with fans, dancing and embracing the crowd before returning to the court.

Green watched with fascination.

“These people are going to love you,” he recalled thinking.

Lendeborg later became so engrossed in signing autographs that Kerr had to retrieve him as the Warriors attempted to resume practice.

Green said the players jokingly gave the rookie a hard time. But afterward, he offered some serious advice.

“Don’t lose that because that’s actually what Steph Curry would do,” Green told Lendeborg.

The comparison wasn’t accidental.

Curry has built an extraordinary connection with Warriors fans throughout his career, and Green believes Lendeborg possesses a similar instinct.

Another detail stood out.

Three teammates followed Lendeborg into the stands.

“That says something else,” Green explained.

Whether they followed him for protection or simply because they wanted to, Green saw an early indication of the rookie’s influence.

He also clarified that his prediction shouldn’t be interpreted as pushing Curry aside.

“Stephen Curry will always be the face of this franchise,” Green said.

Instead, Green sees Lendeborg as someone capable of leading Golden State through its eventual transition.

Steve Kerr Confirms Yaxel Lendeborg Will Start Against Lakers

Kerr’s decision provides the clearest indication yet of how quickly Lendeborg has earned the Warriors’ trust.

Following Monday’s practice, the Golden State coach confirmed that the 6-foot-9 forward will start Wednesday’s opener in Los Angeles.

The opportunity follows an impressive preseason in which Lendeborg demonstrated his versatility as a scorer, rebounder and playmaker.

He recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against Sacramento on Oct. 10, shooting 10-for-14 from the field.

Three days later, he added 17 points, five rebounds and four assists against the Lakers.

Selected 11th overall in the 2026 NBA draft after helping Michigan win the national championship, Lendeborg also earned NBA Summer League MVP honors.

His immediate opportunity comes with Jimmy Butler recovering from a torn ACL and Kristaps Porzingis sidelined by health concerns.

Kerr has acknowledged that the rookie will face a steep learning curve, but his decision to start Lendeborg suggests the coaching staff believes he can handle significant responsibility.

Green is looking even further ahead.

He also selected Lendeborg as his Rookie of the Year favorite, saying the young forward has the basketball ability to justify his ambitious prediction.

The Warriors won’t need him to become their next franchise icon overnight.

But with Kerr already entrusting him with a starting role and Green comparing his connection with fans to Curry’s, Lendeborg has an opportunity to begin building that future immediately.