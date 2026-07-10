NBA Insider Debunks Draymond Green Rumor Amid Warriors’ LeBron Pursuit

One of the more intriguing rumors surrounding LeBron James‘ free agency didn’t survive long.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst poured cold water Friday on speculation that James is attempting to recruit longtime Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green away from the franchise, saying he has not heard anything to substantiate the claim.

“I have not heard that from a credible source,” Windhorst said Friday on ESPN Cleveland. “If you’re asking me whether that was something that could happen, that’s a different conversation. But I have not heard that from a credible source.”

"I have not heard that from a credible source," – @WindhorstESPN on if LeBron is trying to recruit Draymond Green to the Cavs. https://t.co/9VvWeGCTbX pic.twitter.com/KpywVWACSI — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 10, 2026

Windhorst’s comments came after reports and social media speculation linked Green to a potential reunion with James in Cleveland, where the four-time NBA champion began his career and remains closely tied to the organization.

The clarification arrives as Green and James continue spending time together in Puerto Rico, where the longtime friends were photographed playing golf Thursday during an offseason vacation.

Rumor Gained Steam Amid Free Agency

The speculation emerged as James’ free agency continues to dominate the NBA offseason.

After informing the Los Angeles Lakers on June 30 that he intends to play elsewhere next season, James has been linked to numerous contenders, including the Warriors, Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.

His close friendship with Green—and the timing of their vacation together—prompted theories that James could be attempting to lure the former Defensive Player of the Year away from Golden State.

Windhorst, however, drew a clear distinction between possibility and reporting.

While acknowledging such a scenario could theoretically happen, he emphasized he has not received credible information indicating Green is being recruited to Cleveland.

Warriors Continue Recruiting James

The latest comments also contrast with reporting that has consistently pointed in the opposite direction.

Rather than James trying to pry Green away from Golden State, the Warriors have spent the past two weeks trying to convince James to come west.

Stephen Curry publicly endorsed the pursuit Thursday at the American Century Championship.

“I don’t have a percentage,” Curry said when asked about the Warriors’ chances of signing James. “It’s kind of up to him.

“I feel like any place he called and said, ‘I want to play there,’ you move mountains to make it happen.

“And I know we’re in that boat as well.”

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Curry and James have exchanged text messages over the past week as the Warriors continue making their recruiting pitch.

Draymond Green Gifts Warriors Optionality to Recruit LeBron

Green has also signaled a willingness to help the organization maximize its roster flexibility.

After declining his $27.7 million player option earlier this week, Green explained on “The Draymond Green Show” that his decision was rooted in giving the Warriors every opportunity to improve the roster.

“For me personally, I’m always willing to work with the team on whatever is best, especially at this point in my career,” Green said. “As you all know, I’ve always taken the approach of working with the organization. I’ve been in one place for 14 years—it’s more like a family to me than anything.”

Green said he views the Warriors much like his alma mater, Michigan State, making him eager to help the organization whenever possible.

“I view Golden State more like Michigan State,” he said. “It’s more like an alma mater for me. So when in a position to try to help better our team, to try to help better this organization, I am always intrigued by that route.”

Earlier Friday, ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks outlined two separate paths that could allow Golden State to offer James more than its $3.9 million veteran exception.

One option would be trading Moses Moody’s $12.5 million contract, creating additional financial flexibility.

Another would be Draymond Green agreeing to a new contract in the $20 million-to-$22 million annual range, which would also leave the Warriors with enough room to increase an offer to James to approximately $6 million while still filling out the roster with veteran minimum signings.

Neither path guarantees James’ arrival, but both illustrate the lengths Golden State is willing to go to strengthen its recruiting pitch.

LeBron’s Decision Remains Uncertain

Windhorst’s comments serve as another reminder that much of the speculation surrounding James’ free agency remains just that.

Earlier Friday, Windhorst revealed that a source told him James has a “done deal” with a team outside Cleveland, but he stressed he was hearing conflicting information and declined to identify the franchise.

His comments about Green were far more definitive.

Asked specifically about the rumor that James was recruiting Green to Cleveland, Windhorst said he could not verify it.

For the Warriors, that clarification preserves the picture that has emerged throughout free agency.

Golden State remains focused on bringing James to the Bay Area—not preparing to lose Green to a reunion with one of his closest friends.