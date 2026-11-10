Warriors Get Encouraging Brandon Williams Injury Update

The Golden State Warriors are rolling right now. After a 0-3 start to the season, they have won eight straight games to move to 8-3. Monday’s 138-87 beatdown of the New Orleans Pelicans was their most lopsided home win since 1991.

But that night also came with a scare. Brandon Williams checked in during the first quarter and scored four quick points. Less than two minutes later, his night was over. The team ruled him out with a left hamstring injury and set up an MRI for Tuesday.

Now the results are in, and they are better than many fans feared. ESPN’s Anthony Slater shared the update in a post on X on Tuesday.

“Brandon Williams has a mild left hamstring strain, per sources. He will be re-evaluated in a week. The Warriors will be without an important reserve guard (10.4 ppg in 16.4 mpg) for a difficult five-game road trip to Houston, San Antonio, New Orleans, Dallas, Memphis,” Slater wrote.

“Mild” is the word everyone in Dub Nation wanted to hear. Hamstrings can linger when players rush back. Still, a one-week check-in points to a short break, not a long one.

The Bench Spark Steph Curry Recruited

Williams signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal in August. He was Golden State’s first outside signing of a quiet offseason, and Stephen Curry personally pitched him on joining the team over a Zoom call.

That pitch has paid off. Williams brings speed and pressure off the bench, and he can change a game in a few minutes. He averaged 13 points for the Dallas Mavericks last season and has carried that scoring touch to the Bay.

Steve Kerr’s reaction on Monday showed how much was riding on that MRI. Speaking to reporters after the win, he didn’t hide his worry.

“It’s a big concern; he’s a huge part of our team. It’s a hamstring thing; we’ll get an MRI, and we’ll see how that is,” Kerr said.

It’s also Williams’ second left leg issue this month. He missed a game in early November with a quad bruise before bouncing back against the Miami Heat.

His Dallas Homecoming Will Have to Wait

The trip tips off Wednesday in Houston, and it includes a stop in Dallas, where Williams spent the last three seasons. Now he won’t get to face his old team on this trip.

And Williams isn’t the only one Golden State is missing. Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis are already out, and Will Richard is dealing with a UCL injury of his own.

De’Anthony Melton should see more minutes in the backcourt, and two-way guard LJ Cryer could get a bigger role too. Cryer took Williams’ spot to start the second quarter Monday.

Williams was a big part of this eight-game run. Now the Warriors have to keep it going in five road games, a guard short. If he comes back healthy in a week, Golden State will gladly take that.