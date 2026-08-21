Warriors Fans Get Positive Moses Moody Health Update

The Golden State Warriors will need a lot of good luck in the health department to experience any success this coming season. Both Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are rehabbing from brutal NBA injuries with hopes of returning earlier into the season. Stephen Curry is hoping to bounce back from an injured season limiting his impact. Golden State center Kristaps Porzingis continues to see health as his biggest concern.

One of these players has started to provide more hope for the upcoming season. Moody was seen as the Golden State Valkyries WNBA game and looked to be in good health. The lower leg injury no longer sees Moody limping or struggling to move on his feet. Moody even got physical by throwing t-shirts into the crowd for the mutual Golden State fan base.

No timetable has been given yet for Moody’s return, but he is targeting September as his goal to start running more. The Warriors may need to give Moody some time into the season before his debut. However, it remains a good sign that Moody is progressing and looks healthy. Moody could get slotted into the starting lineup over Gui Santos or Brandin Podziemski since he’s a better spot up shooter.

When To Expect Moses Moody Back

The torn patellar tendon in Mooses’ left knee came in March of last season to rule him out for the rest of the games. Rotowire currently forecasts Moody’s return to come in early December about a month and change into the season. Head coach Steve Kerr has practiced caution in the past over rushing a player back.

Moody’s positive progress could see November as the best-case scenario if he has a good September and starts to take part in team activities by October. Golden State plays six games in October to open the season, including a big matchup on the second night of the year against the Los Angeles Lakers on primetime television.

Moody is expected to miss all of those games and should miss some time in November. Early December remains a fair target, but all the signs remain positive. Given the Warriors only added rookie Yaxel Lendeborg to the roster, most of last season’s players will be needed to step up.

Can Jimmy Butler Provide Same Optimism?

Regardless of when Moody does return, it is a great sign for Warriors fans that he is getting closer to a return. The other question goes to Butler and when Golden State can expect his return from a torn ACL.

Recent reports have indicated that the Warriors view a Christmas day game against the Denver Nuggets as the dream target date for Butler. Positive updates have followed him too, but Butler is coming back from a far more severe injury.

Golden State will need Butler and Moody back before too late for any chance of making the playoffs. Title contention seems impossible against top West teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. Thankfully for the Warriors, better health seems likely and could give them a chance of at least playing postseason basketball.