Warriors Fans Blame Steph Curry Injury On “Dirty” Alperen Sengun Play

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with terrible stress regarding Stephen Curry’s latest injury. Curry left Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets with right abdominal soreness early in the game. Some NBA fans have questioned one specific play involving Alperen Sengun locking arms with Curry on a screen. The aftermath saw Curry showing pain in his abdominal area before leaving the game.

Various fans on social media blamed Sengun, with some wanting the league to investigate the injury:

“Houston deserves better than these Rockets. And Sengun should be fined for injuring Curry” – @KeySystemRecrds “So the only way sengun tried to stop Steph is by twisting my Goat’s arm ??? If anything happens to curry I’ll beat them myself . Houston is such a dirty team” – @GloryJewelB “Steph Curry got injured after Sengun grabbed and twisted his arm” – @BrickCenter_ “I’m surprised Sengun didn’t flop on this play when he hurt Curry.”- @dude123654789 “Amen, udoka and sengun can go to hell for what injuring curry” – @charliodyssey

The reaction featured criticism towards Sengun, head coach Ime Udoka, and top defender Amen Thompson. Curry dealt with some physical defense from Thompson earlier before the Sengun play. Multiple plays showed Curry’s body feeling the pain and leaving to get an MRI while the game was still going on without him.

Why Warriors Felt Steph Curry Was Targeted

The Rockets are known for playing tough defense and making opposing stars uncomfortable. Udoka’s coaching style with Houston and in previous years with the Boston Celtics showed him liking to foul or push the limits of fouling the best players.

Another variable saw a wild stat that Curry has a history of getting injured against the Rockets compared to any other team in the league. Golden State is already missing co-star Jimmy Butler for a little bit longer to make the risk of Curry missing time more of a concern.

Udoka’s plan of making Curry uncomfortable with physical play led to another injury against Houston. The Warriors failed to continue their winning streak after Curry left the game and saw rookie Yaxel Lendeborg as the best player on the team.

Warriors Fans Fearing Steph Curry Update

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Curry left the venue to get an MRI and that the Warriors are waiting for results. Concern was considered “strong” from the Warriors side until they get a positive update about Curry.

Injuries have harmed Golden State’s roster with Butler and Moses Moody still rehabbing from last season. Both players are expected to return this season, but the team must figure out a way to keep winning until return dates become clearer. Lendeborg has stepped up to help the Warriors wing play, but relying on a rookie all year is tough.

Kristaps Porzingis revealed that he’s stepping away from basketball to likely doom his chances of a return. All these injuries have limited the already flawed roster. Curry missing time would potentially ruin the season. Sengun and the Rockets will be viewed as Golden State enemies if this injury is serious.