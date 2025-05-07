Warriors Favored to Land 2-Time MVP in Eye-Popping Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors took an early lead in their Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, May 6. Steve Kerr’s team will now be aiming to secure a second win later this week to take control of their own destiny.

Golden State has all the talent needed to be a genuine threat out West. There’s a chance the roster can make a push for the NBA Finals. However, according to DraftKings, the Warriors may be even scarier next season, as they are favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo if he becomes available on the trade market.

DraftKings odds put the Warriors at +700. Only the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis’ current team, have better odds, being listed at -200. The Los Angeles Lakers (+1000), San Antonio Spurs (+1200), Brooklyn Nets (+1500) and Miami Heat (+1600) round out the top five landing spots for the two-time MVP.

Giannis could become available on the trade market following another early postseason exit from the Bucks. Milwaukee was bounced in the first round for the second-straight season. Furthermore, the addition of Damian Lillard has failed to yield the desired return.

Warriors Have The Assets to Land Giannis

The Warriors are among a handful of teams with enough trade assets to piece together an enticing offer. Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis are all quality young talents that could be enticing to a Bucks team that would be hitting the reset button.

Furthermore, the Warriors have the draft picks required to make a package appealing. As such, Golden State could pair Giannis with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. That trio would be one of the dominant forces in the NBA. Of course, Draymond Green would likely be in the rotation, too.

Nevertheless, it’s highly unlikely that Milwaukee places Giannis on the trade market. He would need to request a move during the summer. Even then, Golden State would likely need to join a bidding war.

Butler Stepped Up in Warriors Win

Against the Timberwolves, Stephen Curry suffered a left hamstring strain early in the second-round matchup. Butler quickly stepped up into a primary scoring role and helped lead the Warriors to a victory over his former team.

During his postgame news conference, Green praised Butler’s impact while also pinpointing Buddy Hield’s production throughout the night, too.

“Robin turned into Batman … Alfred turned into Robin, and they filled in and it was beautiful to see,” Green said.

Butler ended the night with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists. Hield chipped in with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. The duo has become close since Butler moved to the Bay Area around the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Hield has been showcasing his value in recent games, having also shone in game seven against the Houston Rockets.

Warriors fans will now be waiting to see how long Curry could be sidelined for. Fortunately, Butler has proven capable of leading a team toward the NBA Finals in the past.

Therefore, he will likely step into a bigger role on a more consistent basis while Golden State waits for Curry to recover and return to the rotation.