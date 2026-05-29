Warriors’ First Major Offseason Move Revealed Amid LeBron James Rumors

The Golden State Warriors are set for what will be a busy offseason. This season didn’t leave much to be desired and the front will reportedly prioritize backcourt reinforcements.

Stephen Curry has always been their go-to guy in the backcourt, but a limited season due to injuries limited any chance for progress.

According to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, one clear area of focus is adding a guard.

“The Warriors are going to be targeting a guard this offseason at least one,” Siegel said. “They want another playmaker next to Steph Curry, somebody who can come in fulfill minutes next to him, be a shooter, play off the ball alongside him in some rotations.

“They kind of want somebody in between Brandin Podziemski and Stephen Curry,” he added. “They need a third guard that can really hold things down for this team.”

The Warriors need depth in scoring and creation. However, they won’t want to completely overhaul the core built around Curry. As such, their targets — among them, perhaps, LeBron James — may be limited to the free agency market.

Warriors Push for a Guard to Pair with Steph Curry

The clear path for the Warriors to move for a backcourt target is in the open market. The franchise is in cap constraints no thanks to having big earners like Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Golden State is projected to enter the offseason over the cap, with limited flexibility beyond mid-level exception (MLE) options and minimum deals. Two players who fit that profile are a couple of Chicago Bulls guards.

“We’re looking at free agency and two names that have been said to us by sources close to the situation in Golden State that they are going to be targeting are Colin Sexton and Anfernee Simons,” Siegel said. “Two guys that can fit that mid-level exception, maybe even half the mid-level exception.”

Sexton, 27, brings a scoring punch that the Warriors need and is entering unrestricted free agency. His expiring deal is $72 million which makes him a potential value add on a shorter-term MLE deal if he doesn’t command a massive new offer elsewhere.

Simons, 26, is also a bucket-getter and could fit in the Warriors’ backcourt alongside Curry. His free agency status comes off a larger deal. He signed a four-year, $100 million extension with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022. He will still fit in the MLE.

Golden State Depth Struggles Exposed This Season

The Warriors’ push for a guard is no surprise. Having looked decent at the start of the season, firing on all cylinders with Curry and Butler, it all went downhill at the start of the year. The two stars — both Warriors’ main scoring options suffered severe injuries and it crashed their season.

Offensive responsibilities fell to the younger players like Podziemski, who did all he could but it wasn’t enough. They hung on for a No. 10 seed but only made it as far as the second play-in game.

Adding more pieces to the backcourt will be a step forward in addressing their depth issue. Curry will also be saved from overly long minutes as he is not getting any younger and any injury scare will hopefully be avoided.





