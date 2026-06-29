Warriors’ Free Agency Plans Put 2 Players on Notice

The Golden State Warriors know exactly what last season revealed. A roster that started with genuine promise fell apart when Jimmy Butler went down, and the offensive firepower around Stephen Curry was nowhere near enough to compensate. The front office spent the offseason taking stock of what needs to change.

Free agency is approaching fast. The answers are starting to come into focus.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Golden State is moving with purpose. The targets they are pursuing tell a clear story about the direction the franchise is heading.

Warriors Potential Free Agency Targets

Stein and Fischer report that the Warriors are among the teams expected to pursue scoring guards Collin Sexton and Anfernee Simons when the market opens. Jock Landale is also on their radar as a big.

The need is genuine. Curry cannot carry the offensive load alone through the first half of the year while Butler works his way back. Golden State wants guards who can lead the attack when Curry rests and play alongside him when both share the floor.

Sexton averaged 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across 68 games last season split between Charlotte and Chicago, shooting 40.1 percent from three. When his role expanded in Chicago, he responded with 17.5 points per game. Simons brings a career 38.1 percent mark from deep and a proven ability to thrive off the bench, demonstrated during his time in Boston last season.

Either addition would represent a meaningful upgrade to Golden State’s backcourt depth. The pursuit of both suggests the Warriors are serious about getting this right.

What it Likely Means for 2 Players

Golden State pursuing two scoring guards and a stretch big points toward the likely exits of Quinten Post and Pat Spencer, the current options occupying that depth on the roster.

Neither outcome would be surprising. Spencer contributed across three seasons and gave the Warriors something to work with, delivering the best individual season of his career last year. But his numbers topped out at 7.2 points per game while shooting below 43 percent from the floor.

Post presents a similar picture. The former 52nd overall pick is set to hit restricted free agency, and the direction Golden State is moving suggests Post may not factor into their plans going forward. He showed flashes, but flashes were never going to be enough on a team with a shrinking window.

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State’s offseason picture is becoming clearer by the day. Kristaps Porzingis is expected back. Al Horford has already agreed to return.

The core is taking shape. Now comes filling the gaps around it.

Sexton, Simons, and Landale could represent the next steps. Post and Spencer may not be part of what comes after.