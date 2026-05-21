Insider Reveals Warriors Free Agency Plans Amid Steph Curry Uncertainty

Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy and the front office will have a busy offseason. Missing the playoffs was a big suckerpunch for a franchise that was supposed to be in a win-now window.

The light at the end of the tunnel is that Golden State will have the No. 11 pick in the first round and the No. 54 pick (via the Los Angeles Lakers) in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

With getting key free agents on the agenda while still incorporating big contracts for Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, Dunleavy has his work cut out for him.

According to San Francisco Chronicle reporter Sam Gordon, the Warriors must balance immediate contention around Curry with long-term roster building.

“Golden State through the draft and free agency stands to add more positional size, 3-point shooting across the lineup, ballhandling, and athleticism,” Gordon wrote. “The lottery pick will likely plug a few of those holes with a sizable role, but don’t count out Dunleavy scoring again in the second round.”

The Warriors are expected to exceed the luxury tax line this summer. They have multiple free agents, most notably Kristaps Porzingis, Green on a player option and Al Horford also on a player option.

Will the Draft Deliver Impact Talent For Golden State?

Dunleavy has tried to leverage the second-round pick in recent years. While not getting franchise-altering players, they have received squad players in these picks.

“The Warriors are positioned to acquire an impact player next month with their lottery pick, but Dunleavy the last three years mined the second round for rotational contributors,” Gordon added. “Trayce Jackson-Davis, Quinten Post, and Will Richard the last three years have cracked the lineup as second-round picks selected 52nd or later.”

The No. 54 pick this year may offer another low-risk, high-reward opportunity to add depth without sacrificing much cap flexibility.

For the much higher No. 11 pick however, Golden State will seriously consider leveraging the pick for a larger deal. It is an attractive trade bait especially with Dunleavy insisting the franchise will chase established stars this offseason.

Free Agency and Trade Plans

Offseason plans are already in motion for Golden State. The first item of business was to give head coach Steve Kerr a new contract and he agreed to a two-year extension. Finding a new coach at this time would have been a headache for Dunleavy and the front office.

The second is to ensure the Curry era doesn’t fade this way. His extension will be the main focus as his contract keeps him only through next year.

The Warriors have indicated that they want to chase at least one more ring with Curry and to do that, they will have to get another big-name star.

There have been reports of high-profile additions, including Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. A trade of that magnitude will cost Golden State a lot, if they even have the necessary chips. However, it remains part of the conversation. Whether they will pitch an offer remains to be seen but Antetokounmpo is the kind of championship-calibre star needed for a title push.