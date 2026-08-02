Warriors’ Gary Payton II Gives Health Update After Signing New Contract

It was not exactly the summer signing that Warriors fans had hoped for, but the team did wrap up a deal with Gary Payton II last week, giving the team 13 roster spots filled and leaving them open to signing one more player. Teams can have up to 15 players, but must have at least 14 when the season starts.

Payton signed on a veteran minimum deal worth $3.9 million, though because of NBA rules, it will only count as $2.4 million against the salary cap.

He has certainly lost a step since his prime as a dunker and ace defender off the bench, but the Warriors still rely on his defense and veteran savvy. He was one of the few players on the Golden State roster to make it through last season mostly healthy, appearing in 73 games. He averaged 7.5 points in 15.6 minutes, but shot just 29.1% from the 3-point line, his worst showing in the six seasons he’s spent with the Warriors.

Gary Payton II ‘Feeling Great’

Payton, speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area, said he is feeling healthy here this summer, and that he can only hope the same holds true for the rest of the Warriors. As things stand, Golden State will be heading into the season with two players–Jimmy Butler (ACL) and Moses Moody (patellar tendon)–recovering from major knee surgeries. The team can’t afford more health issues, especially not after last season was derailed by a variety of injuries.

“I’m (feeling) great,” Payton told the site’s Monte Poole. “Everything’s good. I’m ready to go. Last couple months before camp, so let’s wind it up and get ready. Let’s please stay healthy. Not just me, but all of us. We definitely need that.”

Warriors Rookie Impressed Gary Payton II

While there was not much turnover in the Warriors’ roster this summer, one major change should come with the addition of rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, the Big Ten player of the year who helped Michigan to a national championship and was the summer league MVP after leading the Warriors to a championship in Las Vegas.

Payton was impressed.

“He showed some good things in summer league, coming off his last year from school and being able to flip the switch and turn it,” Payton said. “He looks good. It’s going to be good to see him in training camp. Get a feel for him and see how he’s going to respond.”

Warriors Roster Decisions Loom

The Warriors are still uncertain about how to fill in the final spot on the roster. There are still big-name free agents on the market, including wing DeMar DeRozan and guard Bradley Beal. They have two two-way contracts assigned to LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons, and will add a third two-way players eventually, too.

The Warriors figure to sign Lajae Jones, their second-round pick, at some point, but it is not clear whether he will get a two-way spot or a standard roster spot. If the Warriors add a veteran, Jones will likely be the third two-way player.