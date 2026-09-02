Warriors Get Concerning Stephen Curry Injury Update

Stephen Curry is entering his 18th season with the Golden State Warriors coming off a year defined more by absences than production. A tough case of runner’s knee kept him sidelined for more than two months last season. It limited him to just 43 games, his third-fewest total outside of the shortened 2019-20 and 2011-12 seasons.

Curry still managed to average 26.6 points per game, the fifth-highest mark of his career. He earned his 12th All-Star selection despite the missed time. But the injury clearly left a mark, one that isn’t necessarily going away.

That reality is now shaping how Curry and the Warriors approach the season ahead.

How Curry’s Knee Will Be Managed This Season

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole addressed the situation directly. He explained that lingering concern around the knee remains even as Curry heads into training camp. According to Poole, the injury can be managed. But doing so requires an adjustment for a player long regarded as one of the most conditioned in the league.

“There’s at least some lingering concern about the knee. From what I’ve been told, it can be managed, but it has to be managed and that’s a new thing for Steph because people always say he is the most conditioned guy in the League and now he has to manage a knee,” Poole said. “I guess we’ll find out, but from what I understand, he and his trainers have devised ways to kind of work around that and sort of support that whole possibility of the knee not being as great as he wants it to be. So, I’m curious to see how it turns out, but Steph seemed pretty confident that he’ll be able to go out there and put out 70+ games.”

That confidence lines up with how Curry has talked about the injury himself, describing it as a “new norm” he’s learned to work around rather than something that will define his season.

Curry’s Focus Heading Into Year 18 With the Warriors

Curry has made clear the knee isn’t weighing on him mentally as camp approaches. He’s spoken about wanting a healthier season overall. The missed time last year limited both his own availability and the team’s ability to show what it’s capable of.

Last season ended in disappointment for Golden State. The team finished 37-45 and was eliminated in the play-in tournament after a loss to the Phoenix Suns. Curry provided a spark in the first play-in game, but the momentum didn’t carry into the second.

Training camp is roughly a month away. A refreshed and motivated Curry has historically been a strong sign for Golden State, provided the knee cooperates the way his camp expects it to.

Final Word for the Warriors

Managing a knee injury is new territory for Curry. He’s built his reputation on durability and conditioning. How well that management works will go a long way in determining what kind of season Curry and Golden State actually have.

The early signs suggest confidence on Curry’s end. But as Poole put it, the real answer only comes once the games start counting.