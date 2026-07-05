Warriors Get Concerning Update on Top Free-Agent Target

The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of a consequential offseason, as they try to bounce back from a disappointing 37-win season while still milking what they can out of the remainder of Stephen Curry‘s career. The Warriors came into the offseason hopeful of making some adjustments to the roster, but have so far done virtually nothing except sign back their own players, with the hope that better heath can turn around the franchise’s fortunes. They’re making a bid for LeBron James, of course, but things may be slipping on their top backup plan–Rui Hachimura, who remains in contact with the Timberwolves and could fill a major role in Minnesota.

Hachimura has had a disappointing week, having entered the summer expecting a contract that would at least start in the midlevel $15 million range and hopeful of one that pushed more into the $20 million range. That never materialized, though.

Hachimura, a versatile two-way player and solid role player who has shot better than 41% on 3-pointers for three straight seasons, would lean toward signing with Minnesota over the Warriors if all things were equal. “They think they can get him over the Warriors, there is a better opportunity for him there, the power forward spot is wide open and it’s a contender,” one NBA exec said.

Rui Hachimura Eyeing Timberwolves

Now, the Timberwolves are also hoping to pitch James, and that is part of what is holding up the market on Hachimura–both the Warriors and Timberwolves are prioritizing James. But if James signs in Cleveland, as many now expect, Hachimura could be choosing between Golden State and Minnesota. And though Hachimura would likely be a starter for the Warriors, his role would be a bit more squishy, with the possibility of Jimmy Butler and/or Moses Moody coming back earlier than expected from knee injuries.

In Minnesota, the starting power forward spot is open for Hachimura, on a team that is probably the No. 3 contender in the West after Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

Warriors Could Create More Space

But again, that applies only if al things are equal. As it stands, both the Warriors and Timberwolves could offer Hachimura a two year contract worth $12 million or so, with an option on next season. He could opt out and return to free agency in hopes of a better payday.

The Warriors could free up money, though, and that’s one of the hold ups. If James signs elsewhere, maybe the Warriors find a way to offer Hachimura more than Minnesota can, and turn his attention the Bay Area. (The deal could not be converted into a sign-and-trade, though, because the Lakers have renounced Rui Hachimura’s rights.)

Much is still to be decided. And the Warriors might be stuck with mostly the same roster next year that they had last year. But there’s still hope for a significant change coming.