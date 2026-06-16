Warriors Get Major Draft Update on No. 11 Pick

The Golden State Warriors are facing one of the most consequential draft decisions of the Stephen Curry era. With Curry turning 39 next season and the championship window alongside Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler narrowing, the No. 11 pick carries significant weight. Golden State needs immediate help, and the front office has been working through a long list of options.

That list, according to a new report, has narrowed considerably around one specific program.

The Warriors are deeply connected to a trio of players from Michigan’s national championship roster.

The Michigan Connection

NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that all three of Michigan’s top prospects, Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Morez Johnson Jr., are in play for the Warriors at No. 11.

“Funny enough, sources say all three Michigan guys are in play for the Golden State Warriors with the 11th pick,” Siegel wrote.

The interest is not coming out of nowhere. Golden State has already hosted Johnson and Lendeborg for pre-draft workouts, signaling real evaluation rather than passive interest. The front office has spent meaningful time with Michigan’s championship core, suggesting the staff sees multiple paths to making this roster better both immediately and long term.

Breaking Down the Warriors’ Fits

Lendeborg may be the cleanest fit of the group. At 6-foot-9 with significant length, he is viewed as one of the most NBA-ready players in the draft. His age, 24, limits his developmental upside compared to younger prospects, but his versatility, rebounding, passing, and defensive instincts align closely with the type of player Steve Kerr has consistently valued throughout his tenure.

Mara offers something different entirely. The 7-foot-3 Spanish center emerged as one of the biggest risers in the draft process after leading college basketball in blocks and helping lead Michigan to the national title. His combination of rim protection, mobility, and passing ability has scouts intrigued about how he could function inside Golden State’s motion-heavy offense.

Johnson is the wild card. The athletic forward-center averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while earning All-Big Ten and All-Defensive honors. His energy and frontcourt athleticism address a need the Warriors have struggled to fill for years.

The Trade-Back Possibility

Siegel’s report also raised the possibility that Golden State may not stay at No. 11 at all. According to his reporting, the Warriors could “bounce around, gather more assets, and still get one of the players they want,” leaving a trade-back scenario firmly on the table.

In a draft class this deep, sliding down a few spots while collecting additional picks could allow Golden State to address both its present championship push and its longer-term roster needs simultaneously.

Michigan’s trio is not the only group under consideration. Siegel also reported that wings Nate Ament and Brayden Burries are receiving strong consideration, and the Warriors have hosted workouts for projected second-round prospects Kylan Boswell and Felix Okpara as well.

Final Word for the Warriors

Mike Dunleavy Jr. is threading a difficult needle with this pick. He needs someone capable of helping Curry compete for a fifth championship, and he needs a building block for whatever comes after this core moves on.

The repeated connections to Michigan stand out for a reason. Golden State has done its homework. Now it comes down to execution.

The draft is June 24. The Warriors cannot afford to miss.