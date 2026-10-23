Warriors Get Major Injury Boost Ahead of Grizzlies Showdown After Lakers Loss

The Golden State Warriors could have one of their most important young players back Friday night, just as expectations surrounding him reach a new level.

Brandin Podziemski has been upgraded to probable for Golden State’s home opener against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, according to the NBA’s official injury report.

The fourth-year guard had previously been questionable because of bilateral lower back soreness, which kept him out of Wednesday’s 127-105 season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

His potential return comes with added significance.

Podziemski enters the season under heightened scrutiny after signing a five-year, $110 million contract extension earlier this month. The deal represents a substantial investment in a player the Warriors envision as part of their long-term future.

Now, the 23-year-old must show he can handle those expectations.

Brandin Podziemski Nears Warriors Return After Missing Opener

Podziemski’s absence Wednesday was unusual for one of Golden State’s most durable players.

He appeared in all 82 games last season, averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

His versatility and steady development helped convince the Warriors to make a nine-figure commitment.

However, back soreness interrupted his preparation for the new season.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Podziemski missed three consecutive practices before Golden State’s opener.

Coach Steve Kerr had expressed optimism about his availability for Friday’s game.

His upgrade to probable suggests that recovery is progressing, although he has not been officially cleared to play.

The Warriors could certainly use him.

Golden State struggled against Los Angeles, falling behind by as many as 35 points before suffering a 22-point defeat.

Stephen Curry finished with 23 points, but the Warriors lacked offensive consistency throughout the game.

Podziemski Faces Greater Expectations After $110 Million Deal

The contract extension changes the conversation surrounding Podziemski.

For his first three seasons, he was viewed primarily as a promising young guard developing alongside Curry and Golden State’s veteran core.

That patience could become harder to find following a $110 million investment.

The Warriors are no longer simply evaluating his potential. They are counting on him to become a dependable contributor capable of supporting Curry while helping shape the franchise’s future.

That means more scrutiny of his scoring, decision-making and ability to create offense.

Podziemski has already shown he can rebound, handle the ball and play within Kerr’s system.

However, his next challenge is becoming a more consistent offensive threat rather than relying primarily on his versatility.

The expectations are especially significant for a franchise trying to remain competitive while navigating an aging roster.

Warriors Still Face Injury Concerns Against Memphis

Podziemski’s improving health offers welcome news, but Golden State remains shorthanded.

Jimmy Butler III is recovering from right ACL surgery, while Moses Moody remains sidelined following surgery to repair his left patellar tendon.

Kristaps Porzingis is also away from the team, and center Charles Bassey has been ruled out with right patellar tendinopathy.

Meanwhile, Memphis enters Friday’s matchup after a convincing 123-103 victory over Utah.

For Golden State, avoiding an 0-2 start will require a more disciplined performance than the one it produced against the Lakers.

Podziemski’s return could give Kerr another capable ballhandler, rebounder and secondary playmaker.

But it would also mark the beginning of a different kind of challenge for the young guard.

With a $110 million commitment comes greater responsibility.

And Podziemski’s next step is proving Golden State made the right investment.