Warriors Get Unexpected LeBron James Update Amid Anthony Davis Rumors

The Golden State Warriors spent the opening weeks of the offseason operating as though one seismic move could unlock another.

That pathway has apparently closed.

Golden State’s trade conversations for Anthony Davis have stalled, and LeBron James is not waiting to see whether the Warriors can acquire his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate before choosing his next team, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday.

“On July 23, we’re literally just waiting on LeBron James,” Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. “That’s the choice. His decision.”

James has narrowed his options to Golden State, Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia and Minnesota. According to Charania, James, agent Rich Paul and the rest of their inner circle have received all the information they need from those five organizations.

“The teams are the teams,” Charania said. “The information’s the information. LeBron has everything he needs to make a decision.”

Warriors’ Two-Star Gamble Has Faded

The Warriors’ interest in pairing James and Davis alongside Stephen Curry was more than an offseason thought exercise.

Charania confirmed that Golden State’s conversations were active shortly before free agency began. Draymond Green then surprised the Warriors and rival executives by declining his $27.7 million player option, creating greater financial flexibility for the organization to pursue James and Davis.

“That surprised the Warriors,” Charania said. “That surprised everyone around the league. But that was done to give the Warriors the flexibility to try to get LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”

More than three weeks later, Golden State has not landed either player.

Charania said the Warriors’ Davis conversations have “gone nowhere” and offered little reason to believe negotiations with the Washington Wizards will regain momentum. Davis becomes eligible Aug. 6 to negotiate an extension worth up to four years and $275 million, replacing his $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.

Washington has shown no inclination to accommodate Golden State’s ambitious plan. Any serious offer would likely require the Warriors to surrender multiple first-round picks, additional draft assets and several pick swaps.

Teams around the league might consider that an acceptable price if it guaranteed both James and Davis. The Warriors, however, have not received such an assurance.

The absence of a commitment explains why Golden State has been reluctant to mortgage what remains of its future draft capital.

LeBron James Is Not Waiting for Another Move

The Warriors can no longer blame the delay on Washington, Davis or another potential transaction.

“They’re not waiting for another domino right now,” Charania said of James’ camp. “They’re not waiting for Anthony Davis to get traded anywhere. They’re not waiting for anyone else to move around anywhere.”

James’ decision is also unlikely to be dictated by money. His finalists are generally limited to minimum contracts or available exceptions.

Instead, the four-time champion is prioritizing happiness, an opportunity to contend and an established culture. James also does not want his next team to gut its roster to accommodate him, a consideration that complicates any attempt to acquire Davis first.

The Warriors’ pitch now rests on what they already can offer: the chance to play with Curry, compete inside Steve Kerr’s system and attempt to revive a team that finished 37-45 last season.

Golden State has re-signed Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, while Jimmy Butler continues rehabilitating the torn ACL that ended his season. Adding James could restore the Warriors to championship relevance, but his arrival is no longer tied to Davis following him.

Charania said Golden State might have made additional moves if James and Paul had promised he would sign afterward. That message never came.

The Warriors have made their presentation. There is no remaining domino to knock over.

They are waiting on James because James — not Davis — is the final decision-maker.