Warriors Get Major Update on Dream Giannis Antetokounmpo-Steph Curry Pairing

As presently constructed, the Golden State Warriors know all too well they don’t possess any shot of winning an NBA championship anytime soon. Certainly not as Stephen Curry’s career in the Bay gets closer to the finish.

The Warriors may have major visions of the potential star the player they draft with the 11th pick in this year’s draft could become, but they need help right here right now.

That means the Warriors will need to explore the trade market. That means they look toward the very top of the list, and there they’ll find Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name circled.

Golden State and Antetokounmpo have been tied together for years. While the Warriors may be all-in on a trade for the two-time NBA MVP, NBA insider Jake Fischer reports Antetokounmpo isn’t too thrilled about joining forces with Curry after all.

Wrote @Fullcourtpass on X: “Giannis Antetokounmpo is not enamored with playing “second fiddle” to Stephen Curry on the Warriors, per @JakeLFischer”

Warriors Dreams of Landing Bucks Star Over?

To be fair, earlier reports stated Antetokounmpo prefers to stay in the Eastern Conference if he were to be traded. If that is truly Antetokounmpo’s goal, then the Warriors didn’t have a prayer at landing the former NBA Finals MVP anyway.

But there is just something about Antetokounmpo and the Warriors that felt like destiny.

Maybe it was seeing one of the game’s most beloved stars resurrect a falling dynasty.

Maybe it was finally seeing Curry joining forces with a dominant frontcourt player, someone he’s lacked over his iconic 17-year career.

Or maybe it was seeing Curry and Antetokounmpo, a pair of media darlings, two titanic names synonymous with loyalty, come together to take over the league.

Ultimately, the only way Antetokounmpo is in a Warriors jersey before October is if the Warriors and Bucks agree to a trade. And for a deal to happen, the Warriors need to compile a shiny offer.

And for that to happen, the Warriors need to piece together a package of multiple rising young stars and a few picks.

Yeah, about that.

Golden State cannot blow the Bucks away with an offer for Antetokounmpo like the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics or even the Oklahoma City Thunder can, even if a deal includes the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

It’s fair to question whether acquiring Antetokounmpo is even a rational goal.

How is Curry Impacted if Giannis Antetokounmpo Lands Elsewhere?

Curry will turn 39 next season and, if last season was a harbinger of things to come, is growing more injury prone.

He needs help.

But there aren’t any reports of Curry making demands to the Warriors front office on which player to acquire. Of course, Curry would likely welcome Antetokounmpo, but he perhaps realizes there are more practical options the Warriors can explore in getting him the help he needs.

Maybe that’s getting Curry’s dear friend LeBron James. Or Kawhi Leonard, another fellow face of the 2010s.

Curry can ink a contract extension in August, which puts him on a favorable timeline because he can sit back and assess how the state of the Warriors changes over June and July.

But Curry knows. The Warriors know. Everyone knows.

Help must come now.