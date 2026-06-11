Warriors Get Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Update After New Report

The Golden State Warriors perhaps feel their chances of winning an NBA championship next season aren’t high as currently constructed. With Stephen Curry’s career approaching the finish line, the only prayer of the Warriors rediscovering some of that dynastic success is by landing a mega star in an offseason blockbuster.

With the Warriors’ payroll largely eaten up by Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, the ideal move for the franchise is not to sign a free agent but to make a trade.

That brings Golden State to the biggest name in the NBA looking for a new home: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

New Update Reveals Warriors View on Bucks Star

According to a report written by Jake Fischer of “The Stein Line,” the Warriors aren’t involved in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, as Sports Illustrated’s Joey Akeley highlights.

“The Golden State Warriors have been pining to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo for years, but it appears their hopes of landing him are about to come to an end,” Akeley wrote. “The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer reported Thursday that the Warriors have not factored into the Bucks’ recent Antetokounmpo trade talks.”

Perhaps the Warriors weren’t going to be a serious suitor for the 31-year-old Milwaukee star anyway. According to earlier reports, Antetokounmpo prefers to remain in the Eastern Conference, where he has played all 13 seasons of his career, if he were to be traded by the Bucks.

Some Warriors fans hoped adding Antetokounmpo would finally deliver Curry the superstar help he needs to capture his fifth NBA championship. Curry, a generational force off the basketball, would undoubtedly fit wonderfully next to Antetokounmpo, a dominant frontcourt player. Antetokounmpo and Curry have also exhibited a friendly relationship over the years.

Dubs Would’ve Struggled to Land Giannis Antetokounmpo Even if They Tried

Aside from Antetokounmpo not wanting to move West, another deterrent in the Warriors’ potential pursuit of Antetokounmpo would have been their lack of assets. Golden State lacks promising young talent and overwhelming draft capital, something the Miami Heat — the reported frontrunner in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes — has in abundance.

Golden State can’t offer a package of assets like Heat, Boston Celtics or even the Portland Trail Blazers can. It appears best for the Warriors to pivot to making an attempt to acquire another marquee name.

It doesn’t take a genius to see how badly Curry — who turns 39 next season — needs star-level help.

Other names floated as potential Warriors offseason targets are LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard. While both players remain elite and will absolutely help Golden State improve from winning 37 games last season, it is a strong reminder that the Warriors cannot pinpoint one player who can even hope to promise a bright future.

Even if James and Leonard join Curry in Golden State, the franchise’s three best players’ average age will work to roughly 38 years old.

In what is often referred to as a “young man’s league,” that doesn’t appear to be a championship blueprint.

The Warriors, however, are expected to retain their 11th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and will aim to select a player they can build around for the future.

But the future is not now for the Warriors. Their win-now window is. Or so they believe it is.