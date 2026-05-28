Warriors Send Haul for Giannis in Blockbuster Trade Proposal After New Odds

The Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of another championship alongside Stephen Curry may have received fresh life from an ambitious blockbuster trade idea involving Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to a proposal from Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, the Warriors would land the two-time NBA MVP in a four-team offseason trade that also sends Kevin Durant to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jimmy Butler to the Houston Rockets.

The proposal surfaced as betting markets also gave Golden State surprising traction in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. While the Warriors are not considered frontrunners, Polymarket Sports currently gives Golden State a notable 10% chance of landing Antetokounmpo, trailing eight other teams in the market.

Warriors Linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo in Massive NBA Trade Proposal

In Swartz’s proposed deal, Golden State would receive Antetokounmpo while sending out a significant package built around Jimmy Butler, young guard Brandin Podziemski and multiple first-round picks and veteran depth.

The proposed trade would look like this:

Golden State Warriors receive:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Minnesota Timberwolves receive:

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets receive:

Jimmy Butler

2026 first-round pick (No. 28 from Minnesota)

Milwaukee Bucks receive:

Julius Randle

Brandin Podziemski

Donte DiVincenzo

Dorian Finney-Smith

2026 first-round pick (No. 11 overall from Golden State)

2028 unprotected first-round pick (from Golden State)

2032 unprotected first-round pick (from Golden State)

Swartz argued the trade would keep Golden State’s championship window alive even as Curry approaches his age-38 season and Butler recovers from a torn ACL.

“Getting Giannis Antetokounmpo would change everything for the Warriors,” Swartz wrote.

Stephen Curry-Giannis Pairing Would Instantly Reshape NBA Title Picture

The fit between Curry and Antetokounmpo has long fascinated NBA executives and fans alike.

Antetokounmpo averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting a career-best 62.4% from the field in 2025-26 despite reduced minutes. Pairing that interior dominance with Curry’s shooting gravity could create one of the league’s most difficult offensive combinations to defend.

Swartz described the pairing as an “unstoppable pick-and-roll combo” surrounded by shooting and anchored defensively by Draymond Green.

The Warriors have consistently searched for another superstar capable of extending Curry’s title window following their failed attempt to repeat after Kevin Durant’s departure in 2019.

Now, with Butler sidelined indefinitely because of his ACL injury, speculation around another aggressive move has intensified.

Polymarket Odds Add Intrigue to Warriors-Giannis Speculation

The growing buzz surrounding Golden State intensified after Polymarket Sports listed the Warriors with a 10% chance of landing Antetokounmpo as of Wednesday evening.

Only the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic carried higher odds in the prediction market.

Notably, among those seven non-Bucks teams ahead of Golden State in the odds, only the Thunder are widely viewed as possessing more draft capital and long-term trade flexibility than the Warriors.

That distinction could become important if Antetokounmpo ever formally becomes available.

Although Antetokounmpo has not publicly requested a trade, leaguewide speculation has continued after another disappointing postseason finish in Milwaukee.

The Warriors remain one of the NBA’s most aggressive front offices under general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., especially with Curry, Green and coach Steve Kerr still pursuing another title together.

Bucks Could Demand Massive Return for Giannis

For Milwaukee, the proposed return attempts to balance competitiveness with long-term flexibility.

Podziemski emerged as one of the Warriors’ breakout players this season, averaging 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 43 starts. The Bucks would also gain lottery draft positioning plus future unprotected selections extending deep into Golden State’s post-Curry era.

Still, any Giannis trade would represent one of the most franchise-altering moves in modern NBA history.

And even with only a 10% probability attached by Polymarket, the Warriors are once again being mentioned in the middle of the NBA’s biggest superstar conversation — a familiar place throughout the Curry era.