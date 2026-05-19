Warriors GM Makes Strong Stephen Curry Comments Amid Contract Rumors

This year’s offseason has too many major storylines to keep track of. The Golden State Warriors find themselves in the thick of the many rumors.

From Giannis Antetokounmpo to LeBron James to Kawhi Leonard, the Warriors are tied to multiple marquee names.

And it’s mostly because of Stephen Curry.

For years since the Warriors won a championship, fans have fantasized about the franchise grabbing a superstar via free agency or trade to pair with Curry before his career is over. It’s starting to feel like this offseason may best — and last! — chance for the Warriors to finally grab that big fish.

Speaking to reporters last week, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. acknowledged a point many fans have long wanted him to. Perhaps it means the Warriors front office is getting ready to shoot for the stars this summer.

“At his age, given what’s happened, you have to think that way, but it’s not something I probably need to think more about his actual age than I do the knee [injury Curry dealt with this season],” Dunleavy said, according to Warriors reporter Sam Gordon. “I guess that’s the way I’m thinking about it.”

GM’s Comments Should Make Fans Confident About Stephen Curry’s Future

Dunleavy recognizes Curry is far closer to the end of his career than the beginning. He realizes Curry is 38 (going-on 39) and needs help. That runner’s knee injury that sidelined Curry for 27 games in row spoke volumes. It means that Curry’s body is more prone to injury as he ages, but that isn’t necessarily a revelation, either, now is it?

How fair would it be to demand a 38-year-old coming off a significant injury to lead his team to contender status … especially when his supporting cast is suspect at best?

Then it’s more than reasonable to worry about if the Warriors can actually make big moves this summer.

According to Gordon, the Warriors have north of 80% of their payroll attached to just three players — and all of them are in their mid-to-late 30s. Yikes.

“The Warriors start their offseason with 83.2% of their 2026-27 payroll committed to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, who has a $27.7 million player option. Pathways for growth, per Dunleavy, will open this summer with internal improvement, though he also said ‘we’re probably always in the conversation’ for trades involving standout veterans,” Gordon wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle.

That sparks some real trouble for a Golden State team reportedly interested in acquiring Antetokounmpo.

Golden State Wants Bucks Star … But How?

Antetokounmpo, the 31-year-old disgruntled star, was a strong target for the Warriors back in February. Although a deal was not made, the Warriors are reportedly ready to give it another go in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

But the question is how the Warriors can even begin to think about trading for a two-time NBA MVP when their assets just don’t line up.

Antetokounmpo is set to earn roughly $58.5 million next season as part of his extension he signed in 2023. For the Warriors to even begin sizing up a deal for Antetokounmpo, they’ll need to sign Draymond Green — who has a roughly $28 million player-option for the 2026-27 season — to a new contract. A very team-friendly one at that.

Further, they’ll need to include Butler in the trade. But the problem won’t be including Butler in the deal. The issue is whether the Bucks will be willing to exchange an MVP-caliber player in his prime for a 36-year-old Butler who is coming off ACL surgery.

Of course, the Warriors have four draft picks and a couple of other players, though not very attractive trade assets, to incentivize the Bucks.

But even then, there’s major doubt Milwaukee would agree to a trade.

Antetokounmpo may land elsewhere. The hottest free agent this summer, LeBron James, may remain a Laker or choose a reunion with the Cavaliers. And Curry may very well be stuck alone another season.

Which the Warriors would immediately dread.