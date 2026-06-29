Warriors Get Good News on Anthony Davis Trade as Wizards Face Big Decision

The Golden State Warriors have spent years building around Steph Curry. They have been adding pieces here and there to keep the window open. This offseason, they are not thinking small. The front office appears ready to go all-in.

Draymond Green made that clear when he opted out of his $27.7 million player option. It was a move that gives the Warriors the flexibility to pursue LeBron James in free agency and Anthony Davis via trade.

It was not a small sacrifice, and it sent a very loud message about what this summer could look like.

Anthony Davis and the Warriors: What We Know About the Trade Talks

Now there is more clarity on the Davis side, and it is coming straight from his camp.

Brett Siegel reported: “As for Anthony Davis, we are told he and Rich Paul have spoke directly with the Wizards. It seems like this is a scenario where if Washington is willing to give him a max extension, he would stay. Otherwise, they want out and a trade, likely to the Warriors.”

As for Anthony Davis, we are told he and Rich Paul have spoke directly with the Wizards. It seems like this is a scenario where if Washington is willing to give him a max extension, he would stay. Otherwise, they want out and a trade, likely to the Warriors. https://t.co/d5rRduLzWv — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 29, 2026

Davis is not quietly waiting to see what happens. He and Rich Paul are pushing Washington for a real answer. The Wizards had publicly committed to keeping Davis after acquiring him from Dallas, with GM Will Dawkins saying, “He wants to be here. We want him here. We’ll have that conversation in the middle of August when we can officially have that.” But those public statements are now being tested by Davis’s own actions.

And there is real money tied to this decision. Davis becomes eligible for a four-year, $275 million max extension on August 6. A trade would reset that clock entirely, making him ineligible for the full deal until six months after any new trade is official. Washington knows that, and so does Davis.

What a Warriors Trade for Davis Would Actually Take

If we look at the money side of this deal, it is complicated. Davis is making $58.5 million in 2026-27, and any trade would almost certainly have to include Jimmy Butler, who is on an expiring $56.8 million contract and is five months removed from ACL surgery.

Golden State would also likely need to attach at least one unprotected first-round pick alongside Butler. They have two unprotected future firsts, the 2028 and 2032 picks, plus four first-round swaps. Real draft capital, but not unlimited.

The bigger picture here is LeBron. The Warriors believe that landing Davis would help convince James to leave Los Angeles for the Bay Area. The pitch is simple: reunite with Davis, team up with Curry and Green, and chase one more ring with a roster built around proven winners.

The Davis camp has spoken. Washington has a decision to make, and the Warriors are not planning to wait long to find out which way this goes.