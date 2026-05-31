Warriors Get Good News on Coveted $112 Million Trade Target

The Golden State Warriors may have another reason to monitor the Trey Murphy III situation in New Orleans.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons speculated that Murphy could emerge as one of the NBA’s most intriguing trade candidates this offseason, floating the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder as potential landing spots.

“We assume he’s probably going to get traded over the next three weeks,” Simmons said. “I think Boston is a possibility. We thought whoever lost this matchup (Spurs and Thunder) is a possibility. You have two to three weeks to trade for someone like that.”

While Simmons mentioned Boston and Oklahoma City, his comments are likely to resonate in Golden State, where the Warriors have already shown significant interest in Murphy and continue searching for ways to maximize Stephen Curry’s championship window.

Golden State Previously Made Strong Push for Murphy

Golden State’s interest in Murphy is well documented.

The Warriors have attempted to trade for Murphy last offseason and at the deadline to no avail.

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Warriors and Pelicans engaged in multiple trade discussions involving Murphy before negotiations ultimately stalled.

Golden State reportedly offered a package centered around Jonathan Kuminga, an unprotected 2026 first-round pick and a lightly protected 2028 first-round pick.

From the Warriors’ perspective, the proposal represented substantial value.

Kuminga was once viewed as a cornerstone of Golden State’s post-Stephen Curry era. The inclusion of an unprotected first-round pick and an additional future selection further underscored how aggressively the Warriors pursued Murphy.

However, New Orleans never viewed Kuminga as a foundational piece.

League sources told Siegel that the Pelicans maintained an exceptionally high valuation of Murphy and never seriously entertained moving him despite outside interest.

The talks ultimately fizzled, leaving Golden State without one of its top wing targets.

Murphy Fits Exactly What Warriors Need

Murphy’s appeal is easy to understand.

The 25-year-old forward is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 37.9% from three-point range.

His combination of size, perimeter shooting and defensive versatility makes him one of the league’s most coveted two-way wings.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, wing depth, athleticism and roster balance remain major priorities for Golden State this offseason.

The Warriors finished in the lottery for the second time in three years and have failed to finish higher than seventh in the Western Conference standings in each of the last three seasons.

Despite those struggles, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has made it clear that Golden State remains committed to improving the roster around Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

“We’re willing to do whatever it takes to improve this team, whether it’s young players, first-round picks,” Dunleavy said after the trade deadline.

Dunleavy echoed that again after the Warriors’ season ended with a play-in exit.

“We’ll always look to add athletically, length, size, skill, all those things,” he said. “Watching the playoffs, you learn a lot. You see the teams where they’re at, where you need to go.”

Murphy checks virtually every box Golden State is seeking.

Warriors Have Assets if Murphy Becomes Available

The challenge remains convincing New Orleans to move him.

Murphy is entering the second season of a four-year, $112 million contract extension and has long been viewed internally as a cornerstone alongside Zion Williamson.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line previously reported that the Pelicans consistently rejected inquiries involving Murphy, while Siegel reported that New Orleans sought multiple first-round picks plus young talent in return.

Still, circumstances can change quickly in the NBA.

Golden State owns the No. 11 pick in the upcoming draft and can trade future first-round selections in 2028, 2030 and 2032.

If Simmons’ prediction proves accurate and Murphy becomes available, the Warriors could once again emerge as a serious suitor.

For a franchise attempting to maximize the final years of Curry’s prime, few potential trade targets make more sense than Murphy.