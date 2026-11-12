Warriors Guard Gives Blunt Injury Update After MRI

Brandon Williams did not say much, but he said enough. The Golden State Warriors guard told reporters he is “frustrated” by his hamstring strain, per Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle. He also has not been given a timetable for his return.

What Brandon Williams Said

Williams kept his answers short. He called the injury frustrating and said he has no indication yet on how long he will be out.

Evans asked whether it was extra frustrating to be hurt while watching Stephen Curry go down. Williams answered in two words. “For sure,” he said.

How the Injuries Piled Up

Williams left Monday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first quarter with a left hamstring injury. He had scored four points. He had an MRI the next day.

Two nights later, Curry went down in Houston. He left the first quarter of the Warriors’ 115-108 loss to the Houston Rockets with right abdominal soreness. He then left the arena for an MRI. ESPN reported that Williams will miss at least a week.

Golden State Warriors Backcourt Gets Thinner

The timing leaves the Warriors short in the backcourt. Will Richard is dealing with a torn UCL in his left thumb. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are out with long-term knee injuries. Kristaps Porzingis has stepped away from the team.

Williams had been one of the steadier players off the bench. He is averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from three.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

Golden State is 8-4 after seeing its eight-game winning streak end in Houston. The team has not announced a timeline for Curry. The Warriors play the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.