Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Drops Major Statement on Golden State Future

The Golden State Warriors entered last season with something that looked like a force in the West. Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry were together, healthy, and locked in. The results backed it up immediately. Then it all came apart.

Butler tore his right ACL on January 19 against Miami, ending his season and derailing everything Golden State had built. Curry missed time of his own. The roster that looked strong finished 37-45 and was gone before the playoffs truly started. The experiment never got its full run.

Butler Drops Powerful Statement

This week, Butler made an appearance, joining Warriors ownership at a sponsorship event in San Francisco. When the conversation turned to his future, he did not leave any room for interpretation.

“This is where I want to be done. Retire here,” Butler told ESPN’s Anthony Slater. He called Golden State the best organization he has been part of in his professional career, spoke about the privilege of playing alongside one of the greatest players in NBA history, and made clear his only focus is helping this franchise get back to the top.

Butler continued “It just sucks because we ain’t never really been healthy together…part of winning is being healthy. You ain’t seen us healthy at the end in the playoffs when it matters.”

What the Rehab Is Showing

Butler is now roughly four months removed from ACL surgery. By his own account, the recovery has moved ahead of schedule. He expects to be running at full speed within six weeks, pointing toward a midseason return that mirrors the timeline Golden State’s front office had hoped for.

He is not rushing it. The Warriors’ medical staff, led by director of medicine Rick Celebrini, is known for patience with veterans navigating late-stage rehab. Butler said he trusts that process completely.

The competitive fire has not dulled. Butler wants to play as many games alongside Curry and Draymond Green as possible.

Final Word for the Warriors

Trade speculation has followed Butler throughout his recovery. His expiring contract gives the Warriors financial flexibility if they chose to pivot. Butler acknowledged that reality plainly and moved past it.

He wants to be here. He wants to retire here. And if healthy, he believes this team can be exactly what it looked like during those first two months together.

The window is real. The belief is genuine. Now comes staying on the floor long enough to prove it.