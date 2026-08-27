Warriors Jimmy Butler Personal News Surfaces After Legal Drama

Veteran Golden State Warriors wing Jimmy Butler has reportedly reunited with his ex-partner, Kaitlin Nowak, with whom he shares three children.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Nowak confirmed that she’s once again living with Butler following their ugly legal war over child custody and support. Per the report, Nowak recently filed court documents explaining that she and Butler worked out a “comprehensive agreement” on a parenting plan with the 6-time NBA All-Star.

“In her filing, Kaitlin says she believes the case will be fully resolved within the next 45 to 60 days … and she’s asking the judge to consider that enough progress to keep the case on the docket,” added the report.

Nowak had initially filed for child custody and support in Oct. 2023. Subsequently, a court declared that Butler was the biological father to Nowak’s three children, with the parties reportedly agreeing to a comprehensive agreement on child support.

Jimmy Butler Personal News

TMZ offered more insight into the past legal battle between Butler and his partner.

“The docs showed Jimmy had been paying Kaitlin $55K a month plus $10K per month for childcare. The exes went back and forth for over a year … with Jimmy claiming his ex was refusing to get a job.

“Now it appears the exes have hashed out a deal to resolve the entire case … and they’re sharing a home,” added the report.

Jimmy Butler to Miss Warriors Opener

Butler, recovering from an ACL injury, will miss the Warriors’ season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 21. While most analysts expect him to miss at least the first half of the new season, Butler is reportedly targeting a Christmas Day return.

According to The San Francisco Standard’s Danny Emerman, Butler, who sustained a torn ACL in January, is progressing faster than expected.

“It could be really interesting to see how he comes back from that knee injury. I’ve heard that he’s targeting, as early as Christmas, who knows how his rehab turns out,” Emerman told 95.7’s “The Game” last month.

The Warriors have reportedly been unwilling to trade Butler to make roster upgrades around Stephen Curry. Notably, they had the chance to land Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards in a potential deal involving Butler and multiple first-round picks. Per Emerman, the Warriors are unlikely to change their stance on Butler, unless the veteran wing looks like a compromised version of himself before the All-Star break.

“That is something that’s obviously subject to change,” he said of Warriors trading Butler. “If he comes back and he looks awesome, the Warriors might not want to trade him.

“They really love Jimmy Butler. And from what I’ve been told behind the scenes, they’ve constantly reassured him and his camp that they don’t want to trade him, that they’re committed to him.”

The 36-year-old Butler enters the 2026-27 season on an expiring $56.8M salary.