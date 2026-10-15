Warriors Get Major Karl-Anthony Towns Update Amid Knicks Drama

The Golden State Warriors are estimated to have over $50M in cap space next season, and that’s even signing Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski to extensions. One name steadily linked as a potential free-agent target is Karl-Anthony Towns, who has failed to agree to a contract extension with the New York Knicks and could hit the market next summer.

Alas, the Warriors may not be a feasible destination for Towns. According to New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, the LA Clippers and Chicago Bulls, two teams expected to be flush with cap space in 2027, are viewed as the favorites to land KAT if he leaves the Knicks.

“Only a few possible suitors stand out to me right now in terms of cap space teams and fit. Chicago and the Clippers have the cleanest path. The Nets can get there with the money, but that’s not a good fit,” Bondy reported on Thursday.

“Golden State and Dallas could get around [$50 million] in space with more tinkering,” he added.

Warriors Target: Karl-Anthony Towns

After the Warriors signed Podziemski to a five-year, $110M extension, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that the Bay Area franchise could still open up to “$55-60M in room next summer.” As such, the Warriors may just have the financial flexibility to entice Towns to join Stephen Curry in the Bay Area.

Blue Man Hoop’s Peter O’Keefe has suggested that the Warriors could be motivated to trade for KAT before the February deadline — leveraging the expiring contracts of Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green — rather than waiting until next summer.

“Golden State could be even more motivated to pursue a Towns move with the uncertainty surrounding their current starting center in Kristaps Porzingis,” O’Keefe wrote amid reports of KAT potentially leaving New York. “The Latvian big man is again dealing with an illness that’s seen him away from the team to this point of preseason, and which has him likely to miss the season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers in less than two weeks.

“Towns would not only be an upgrade on Porzingis on the floor, but more importantly be far more reliable after playing in 72 and 75 games over the past two seasons, while also elevating his stocks during the Knicks’ run to the NBA championship only a matter of months ago.”

KAT, Knicks at a Crossroads

At the start of training camp, Towns sent shockwaves through the NBA by revealing that contract negotiations “don’t look good.”

“Simply put, I want to do something that can keep the team together and work with the Knicks and also values me,” he said.

“None of those things have come close to happening.”

The Knicks have reportedly offered Towns a four-year, $200M extension, while he’s eligible for a four-year, $276M deal. The two sides still expected to get a deal done at some point, per New York Post’s Bondy.

“Karl-Anthony Towns is stuck between $200 million and a hard place.

“Thus far, both he and the Knicks have chosen the hard place. Their contract negotiations are suspended, and Towns could hit free agency in about eight months.

“Logic indicates the Knicks and Towns will agree to an extension. They make the most sense for each other. Like Simon & Garfunkel or The Beatles.”