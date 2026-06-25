Warriors Get Concerning Update on Reported Plan A Trade Target

The Golden State Warriors‘ dream offseason target may no longer be a realistic long-term solution.

Just days after reports identified Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard as Golden State’s top trade target, a new update from NBA insider Jake Fischer has cast fresh doubt on whether such a blockbuster would make sense.

According to Fischer of The Stein Line, Leonard would have no interest in signing a contract extension with the Warriors if Golden State acquired him this offseason.

“Sources close to the situation tell The Stein Line that, when it comes to potential trade talks, there are only two other teams that Leonard would consider signing an extension with: The two teams he played for before becoming a Clipper.

Toronto and San Antonio,” Fischer wrote Thursday.

The report represents discouraging news for a Warriors front office attempting to maximize Stephen Curry’s remaining championship window.

Warriors’ Plan A Faces Major Hurdle

Golden State’s interest in Leonard has hardly been a secret.

Earlier this month, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that league sources confirmed previous reporting from Fischer describing Leonard as “the Golden State Warriors’ Plan A” after the franchise missed out on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The appeal is obvious.

When healthy, Leonard remains one of the NBA’s premier two-way forwards, capable of defending multiple positions while providing the elite shot creation and playoff experience Golden State covets alongside Curry.

But Fischer’s latest reporting significantly changes the calculus.

Trading premium assets for a 35-year-old superstar entering the final year of his contract becomes a far riskier proposition if there is little chance he will remain beyond one season.

For a Warriors team trying to extend its title window rather than gamble on a one-year rental, that distinction matters.

Leonard Reportedly Prefers Only Two Destinations

Fischer’s report narrows Leonard’s long-term preferences considerably.

Rather than keeping his options open, the two-time NBA Finals MVP is reportedly interested in signing an extension only with Toronto or San Antonio if he is traded.

Both organizations represent defining stops in Leonard’s career.

He captured his first NBA championship and Finals MVP with the Spurs in 2014 before leading the Raptors to their only NBA title in 2019 while earning another Finals MVP award.

Golden State, despite its championship pedigree, reportedly is not among the teams Leonard views as a long-term destination.

Warriors Already Explored Leonard Trade

Golden State’s interest predates the offseason.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater previously reported that the Warriors checked on Leonard’s availability before February’s trade deadline.

According to Slater, the Clippers engaged in discussions more than in previous years but ultimately delivered the same answer.

Owner Steve Ballmer had no interest in moving the franchise cornerstone.

Even if that stance softens this summer, Leonard’s reported reluctance to sign an extension with Golden State could force the Warriors to reconsider just how aggressively they pursue a deal.

Cost and Risk Continue to Grow

Acquiring Leonard would already require a significant sacrifice.

Because of salary-matching rules, any realistic trade would likely have to include Jimmy Butler‘s $56.8 million contract after the veteran forward suffered a torn right ACL late last season.

Golden State also would almost certainly need to include future draft assets to convince the Clippers to part with one of the league’s most accomplished stars.

The uncertainty surrounding Leonard’s contract only magnifies those risks.

An ongoing NBA investigation into the Clippers involving alleged salary-cap circumvention has already clouded both Leonard’s extension eligibility and any potential trade timeline.

Now another layer of uncertainty has emerged.

The Warriors entered the offseason searching for one more superstar capable of helping Curry compete for another championship.

Leonard still fits that description on the court.

But if Golden State cannot convince its reported Plan A target to remain beyond one season, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warriors may have to decide whether chasing a short-term title is worth risking their long-term flexibility.