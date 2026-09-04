Warriors Predicted to Reunite With Kevin Durant in 4-Team Blockbuster Trade

The Golden State Warriors haven’t done enough to help Stephen Curry win his fifth NBA championship, or at least that’s the verdict among fans and pundits.

With Curry turning 39 next March, the Warriors face a now-or-never window — especially with Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler coming off the books next summer ahead of an expected franchise reset.

One explosive Warriors trade idea could be worth the roll of the dice.

Warriors Trade Idea Lands Kevin Durant

Warriors would receive: Kevin Durant

Clippers would receive: Jimmy Butler III

Rockets would receive: De’Aaron Fox

Spurs would receive: Darius Garland, Derrick Jones Jr.

This CBA-compliant four-team blockbuster trade works to the benefit of every franchise involved. And we explain why.

Why the Warriors Do It

Durant and the Warriors need each other more than ever before. Since leaving the Warriors in 2019, the 2014 NBA MVP has changed teams three times, weathering roster friction, abrupt trades and repeated playoff heartbreak.

The Warriors did win a championship after Durant left, but haven’t been able to remain an elite contender in the crowded Western Conference. The fact that Durant is familiar with Golden State’s complex playbook makes the reunion more feasible. And just like a decade ago, there’s no doubt Durant will fit seamlessly next to Curry and Gren.

Above all, Durant is a far better schematic fit for Golden State than Butler, whose game heavily relies on ISO scoring and mid-range jumpers.

Why the Clippers Do It

As a franchise in purgatory and very little to play for, the Clippers must do right by Darius Garland and let him go to greener pastures. Swapping Garland for Jimmy Butler’s expiring $56M salary helps them do exactly that.

When Butler comes off the books next year, the Clippers can slowly but surely begin the rebuild process under new franchise star Keaton Wagler.

Why the Rockets Do It

It was crystal-clear during the second half of last season that the Rockets and Durant aren’t a good fit. The disconnect between the two sides became more apparent during the Rockets’ playoff series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, when Durant played just one of the six games due to two separate injuries. Earlier in the season, it was alleged that Durant used a burner account to slander his younger teammates, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr., highlighting his growing disconnect with the rest of the locker room.

De’Aaron Fox would fill an immediate void on a Rockets team that could use an elite ball-handler. Fred VanVleet, on an expiring $25M salary, can solidify the Rockets bench while continuing to provide veteran leadership to Ime Udoka’s young team.

Why the Spurs Do It

Moving De’Aaron Fox’s massive contract — which will only look worse as he enters his 30s — opens the door for Dylan Harper to finally unleash his full potential.

In this trade scenario, San Antonio could run out a formidable starting five of Stephon Castle, Harper, Devin Vassell, Tobias Harris (or Julian Champagnie) and Victor Wembanyama, with Darius Garland leading the second unit as a high-powered sixth man. That level of offensive firepower should propel the Spurs back into the Finals.