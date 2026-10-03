Warriors Get Concerning Kristaps Porzingis Update Ahead of Preseason

In a concerning development, the Golden State Warriors have no clue when Kristaps Porzingis will recover from his undisclosed medical issue.

On Saturday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after practice that he had “no update” on the Latvian, who did not travel to Hawaii for training camp.

“Steve Kerr says he has no update on Kristaps Porzingis’ status,” Mercury News’ Joseph Dycus reported on Saturday. “Porzingis is dealing with an unspecified health issue and is not at Warriors training camp.”

Earlier in the week, Kerr said that Porzingis will be ready “whenever he’s ready” and that the Warriors medical staff won’t speculate on a timeline for his recovery.

Kristaps Porzingis Update

The Warriors were taken aback last Sunday when Porzingis was declared unwell and did not travel to Hawaii for training camp. In the lead-up to training camp, the 7-footer reported that he no longer feels symptoms of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) — which plagued him over the last two seasons — and is ready to be a full participant for the Warriors. That’s precisely why the Warriors signed Porzingis to a two-year, $40M contract extension this offseason.

“It was surprising, but you know, this is all part of the season, the health of the team. Things happen, so you just roll, roll with it, and keep moving forward,” Kerr said of Porzingis, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“We don’t really know what it means. I know Mike addressed the issue, so I don’t have a whole lot of information for you, but we’re going to get going with camp and fully expect him to be with us at some point.

“There’s not a whole lot to report at this time.”

Warriors Dealt Early Setback

Warriors GM Mike Dunelavy was asked earlier this week if Porzingis was dealing with a recurring bout of POTS or another illness. He was unable to provide a definitive answer.

“Kristaps is going to be out indefinitely with a health issue that I was informed about yesterday, so he’ll miss the start of camp here. Don’t have a timeline for him or anything further than that,” Dunleavy said.

The one positive is that Dunleavy said he does not expect Porzingis to be out for the start of the regular season, instead saying, “He’s just not available this week.”

Alas, Warriors fans have heard those words before. Last year, the Warriors similarly sounded optimistic about Porzingis overcoming his health issue, only to be dealt setback after setback with regards to his availability.

In Porzingis’ absence, Kerr announced that the Warriors will start Al Horford, Draymond Green, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, Brandin Podziemski and Stephen Curry in the preseason opener against the LA Clippers on Sunday.