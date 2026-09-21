Warriors Get Great Kristaps Porzingis News After Injury-Riddled First Season

The Golden State Warriors thought they were getting a key piece in Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline last season.

Instead, the Latvian big man missed more games (16) than he played (15) due to various injuries/illnesses to close out the regular season. And while he looked good in the play-in win against the LA Clippers, he was on the floor for only 15 minutes in the final play-in loss to the Phoenix Suns due to right ankle soreness.

This year could be a different story for both the Warriors and Porzingis. The 2024 NBA champion has repeatedly stated this summer that he has recovered from his “mystery illness” and is feeling healthy enough to last a full season.

Warriors Excited to Use Kristaps Porzingis

Furthermore, new Warriors assistant Frank Vogel is particularly excited to utilize Porzingis in his defensive system. Known for his expert defensive schemes, he recently explained why Porzingis could be a deciding factor for the Warriors this season.

“I’m really excited about putting him in my defensive system,” Vogel told The San Francisco Chronicle’s Luca Evans after joining Steve Kerr’s staff.

“Because there’s a lot of details I believe in with my defensive system and how I use shot-blocking bigs that really gets a lot out of ’em on that side, and I really look forward to putting KP in those spots,” added Vogel.

A front court of Porzingis and Draymond Green could definitely wreak havoc on the defensive end, especially if the likes of Gui Santos, De’Anthony Melton and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg can excel on the perimeter. On paper, the Warriors project to be an above-average defensive unit after finishing 11th in the league last year.

Kristaps Porzingis Feeling ‘Healthy’

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy also expects a “healthier year” for Porzingis this season.

“We looked at it extensively, what’s going on, how we can help him, how we can be better,” Dunleavy told The San Francisco Chronicle.

“And I just think the things we’ve discussed and look at and worked through lean in the direction of him having a healthier year.”

In the lead up to the new season, the Warriors recently signed the likes of Nick Boyd, Elias Ralph and Obi Agbim to training camp deals. They are expected to finalize their 15-man roster by the first week of October. They will hold their training camp on the campus of BYU-Hawaii through Sept. 29 and Oct. 3, following Media Day on Sept. 28. They will play their first preseason game against the LA Clippers in Honolulu on Oct. 4. Golden State kick off its regular season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 21 at Crypto.com Arena.