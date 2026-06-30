Warriors Dealt Unfortunate News Amid LeBron James’ Decision

The Golden State Warriors are very much still in the LeBron James sweepstakes. James revealed that the star has decided not to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, boosting the Warriors and other teams’ chances to land the superstar.

Yet, the Warriors’ grand plan to reunite James with former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis has taken a hit. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that the Davis trade talks with the Washington Wizards are “dead on the vine.”

“The scenario in which LeBron James and Anthony Davis reunite in San Francisco appears to have died on the vine,” Amick detailed in a June 30, 2026, update. “The Warriors are now signaling that Davis isn’t in their plans, according to league sources who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe ongoing deliberations.

“Conversely, the Washington Wizards, the club that employs Davis, is very against the prospect of trading him to the Warriors (or, for now, anywhere), those sources said.”

Here’s what we know so far about James’ flirtation with the Warriors.

Warriors Rumors: LeBron James Has Not Indicated He Will Sign With Golden State After Decision to Bolt Lakers

Golden State previously tried unsuccessfully to trade for James. Now, the Warriors can attempt to sign James outright, but there is plenty of competition.

Warriors insider Anthony Slater revealed that the franchise has been given no indication that James will sign with Golden State after news broke about his impending exit from Los Angeles.

“Warriors decision makers have been given no indication at this hour that they are the firm LeBron James landing spot, per sources,” Slater noted in a June 30, message on X.

“There’s a belief that they’ll have plenty of appeal, but appears to be some level of recruitment required.”

Warriors News: Wizards Are Not Interested in Trading Anthony Davis to Golden State

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears is also among the insiders reporting that the Wizards have no plans to trade Davis. Washington is aiming to pair Davis with Trae Young and new No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa.

“The Washington Wizards are not interested in trading 10-time NBA All-Star forward Anthony Davis and are not listening to trade offers for him, a source told @espn @andscape,” Spears said in a June 30, X post.

“Another NBA team exec says Wizards GM Will Dawkins is a huge fan of AD.”

The Warriors Face Decision on Jimmy Butler’s Future

With the Davis trade seemingly off the table, the Warriors face a decision on what to do with Jimmy Butler. The star is recovering from an ACL injury and is expected to miss the start of the season.

Butler was the most likely candidate to be traded for Davis if a blockbuster deal with the Wizards came to fruition.

“You talking about being traded?” Butler remarked in a June 27, interview with ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “It wouldn’t be the first time. [But] it’s good to know that I’m wanted here. If I get traded, I get traded. Their job is to win. Can I help them do that? Yes.

“If they feel like somebody else can help them do that on a quicker timetable than whenever I come back, then they got to go and do that, but as of right now, I’m here. I don’t take that for granted. I’m grateful, but if I’m going to be here whenever I get back, we’re going to be just fine.”