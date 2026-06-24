Warriors Land Yaxel Lendeborg After Top Target Goes Off Board

The Golden State Warriors explored multiple possibilities with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

In the end, they stayed exactly where they were and selected a player they believe can help immediately.

After fielding trade interest throughout Wednesday night, the Warriors used the No. 11 overall pick on Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, a versatile two-way playmaker widely viewed as one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the draft.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported while Golden State was on the clock that the Warriors were actively entertaining offers for the selection.

“The Warriors are fielding offers for the No. 11 pick, per source,” Fischer wrote on X.

Minutes later, Fischer reported that Golden State would ultimately remain at No. 11.

“Golden State will stay put, sources say. And the Warriors will take Yaxel Lendeborg.”

The decision came after Milwaukee selected Arizona guard Brayden Burries at No. 10, removing another player strongly linked to Golden State throughout the pre-draft process.

Warriors Land Prospect Long Viewed as Ideal Fit

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, Golden State’s decision ultimately came down to Burries and Lendeborg.

“It was always going to come down to Burries and Lendeborg for the Warriors,” Siegel reported. “Once Burries was off the board … they land on Lendeborg after no real trades materialized for this pick.”

The selection aligns with reporting that emerged throughout the pre-draft process.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that one Warriors source described Lendeborg’s fit with Golden State as “so obvious.”

The 6-foot-9 forward strengthened that impression during a pre-draft workout at Chase Center.

“I’ll be more like a secondary ball-handler,” Lendeborg said after the workout. “Whenever Steph is taken out of the game, I’ll be there to assist, maybe provide a little more offense or instant offense.”

That role closely mirrors what the Warriors envision.

Lendeborg Brings Versatility Warriors Covet

Golden State entered the draft searching for players capable of contributing during the final championship years of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Lendeborg fits that timeline better than most lottery prospects.

The Michigan standout will turn 24 before next season and arrives with a polished all-around game.

Last season, he helped lead the Wolverines to the national championship while averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

His ability to handle the ball, defend multiple positions, facilitate offense and play in transition made him one of the draft’s most intriguing frontcourt prospects.

Unlike many younger lottery selections, Lendeborg is expected to compete for rotation minutes immediately.

That immediate impact mattered to a Warriors organization determined to maximize what remains of Curry’s championship window.

NBA Observers Praise Golden State’s Selection

The reaction around the league was overwhelmingly positive.

Yahoo Sports draft analyst Kevin O’Connor called the pairing one of the best fits in the draft.

“Yaxel Lendeborg to the Warriors is such an awesome fit,” O’Connor wrote on X. “Lendeborg can do a little bit of everything. Gonna be able to help the Warriors in the short-term and potentially be a centerpiece in the post-Steph/Draymond era.”

The Athletic’s Nick Friedell echoed that sentiment.

“The Warriors take Yaxel Lendeborg from Michigan with the 11th pick,” Friedell wrote on X. “He will fit in quickly to the Warriors system. He’s long, he can shoot it — and he was really excited about the idea of playing with Steph.”

Warriors Prioritize Present and Future

Golden State’s willingness to listen to offers reflected the organization’s openness to improving the roster through multiple avenues.

Ultimately, no deal proved attractive enough to pass on a player they had targeted for weeks.

The Warriors entered the draft needing size, secondary playmaking and frontcourt versatility.

Lendeborg checks all three boxes.

Perhaps most importantly, he offers something increasingly difficult to find for a veteran contender: a prospect capable of helping immediately while still possessing long-term upside.

For a franchise attempting to balance Curry’s final championship pursuits with life after its dynasty era, that combination proved too difficult to pass up.