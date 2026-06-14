Warriors Proposed to Pair LeBron James-Anthony Davis Duo With Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors are exploring all possible scenarios this offseason to push for a championship in the closing chapters of the Stephen Curry era.

The Warriors have been unsuccessful in chasing a title since 2022, and every effort to support their ageing superstar hasn’t worked. The franchise has struggled to advance far in recent playoffs despite additions like Jimmy Butler.

According to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, the Warriors may seek a last resort, which is an audacious win-now strategy centered on surrounding Curry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“Mainstream attention remains fixed on traditional, safe free-agency destinations,” Robinson wrote. “Yet, whispers around the league continue to intensify regarding the Golden State Warriors’ willingness to pursue a monumental, roster-shifting layout that would pair Stephen Curry with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”

There have been reports linking James to a move to Golden State as an unrestricted free agent. Davis, who hasn’t yet played for the Washington Wizards since he signed at the deadline, has also been speculated to be a trade chip.

How Warriors Can Land LeBron James and Davis

Making a move for James and Davis in one offseason is as ambitious as it gets. There is no sugar coating the effect such a move will have on Golden State’s cap, seeing how Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green are all on significant deals.

James will hit the free agency market for the first time since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, and he opted into his $52.6 million player option for 2025-26. Contrary to reports indicating that the Lakers want him to remain, he is most likely expected to explore new opportunities.

James will turn 42 later this year and is running on his final leg. A perfect last dance that may include a contention run may entice him. However, even at a reduced salary, he won’t be receiving less than a max. or at least something close to that range.

Golden State has signaled interest in James before, and while it didn’t work out then, a move may open up this summer.

Davis’ situation is different as he is currently on a massive contract, one that may require the Warriors to move significant pieces. They could send Butler and their No. 11 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, and maybe other future picks to Washington for Davis.

“Layering on Anthony Davis’s $58.5 million contract alongside a market-rate deal for a free-agent LeBron James would immediately vault the Warriors’ payroll past the league’s strict second luxury tax apron before a single supplementary roster spot is even filled,” Robinson added.

It is a lot to handle even by the Warriors’ standards, but the franchise may have reached a point where they could take the risk on their cap to win.

Golden State’s Potential Big Three Around Steph Curry

While a very expensive roster, a Curry, James, and Davis-led lineup could catapult the Warriors into immediate contention.

James may be 41, but he was still one of the most productive small forwards this season. He can slot in the secondary role behind Curry and can give the Warriors length.

Davis, when healthy, is a top-five interior player in the league and can provide elite rim protection, switchability, and rebounding.

“Pairing that interior presence with Curry’s legendary perimeter workload creates an offensive ecosystem that is fundamentally impossible to scheme against,” Robinson wrote. “Opposing defenses would be forced into a perpetual state of triage — either leaving Curry open on the outside to help on a Davis rim-roll, or letting James dissect single coverage in the lane.”

As good as it looks on paper, health remains the biggest question mark. James showed remarkable status this season by playing 60 games at 33.2 minutes per game in the regular season. He also led the Lakers through the first round of the playoffs. There is, however, no assurance that he can maintain that level of availability next season, given his age.

Davis is the bigger risk; he played only 20 games this season. Even Curry dealt with a long absence, which shows that the veteran-heavy approach could come at a high price.