Warriors’ Ambitious LeBron Plan Includes Reunion With $275 Million Star

The Golden State Warriors have spent years chasing another superstar to extend Stephen Curry’s championship window.

Now they’re aiming higher than ever.

The Warriors are exploring an ambitious plan to acquire Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards before making a strong push for LeBron James in free agency, according to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor. While league sources caution that significant hurdles remain, the report underscores Golden State’s determination to build one final title contender around Curry.

The proposed sequence is straightforward: land Davis through a trade, then use his presence alongside Curry, Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr to entice James to leave the Los Angeles Lakers.

Whether any of it proves realistic is another question.

Jimmy Butler Could Become the Centerpiece of Warriors Trade Package

Any deal for Davis would almost certainly begin with Jimmy Butler.

The six-time All-Star is entering the final year of his contract while recovering from a torn ACL, making his $57 million expiring salary a logical starting point in matching Davis’ contract. Golden State would also likely have to include substantial draft compensation, with two future first-round picks and four first-round swap rights among its most valuable trade assets.

The challenge is convincing Washington that Butler, who turns 37 before next season and may not return until well into the campaign, fits a roster that has publicly emphasized competing now.

A multi-team trade could ultimately be required if the Wizards prefer younger win-now talent.

Warriors Prepaing for LeBron James Chase for Months

Golden State’s interest in James is hardly new.

League insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer previously reported in The Stein Line that the Warriors have been expected “for months” to pursue James should he seriously entertain leaving the Lakers.

According to Stein and Fischer, Golden State believes it can offer something few rivals can: the opportunity to chase another championship while remaining on the West Coast, close to the Los Angeles home James and his family have established during his eight seasons with the Lakers.

Financially, the Warriors are projected to have roughly the mid-level exception — approximately $15 million annually, depending on how other offseason moves unfold — available if James is willing to sign below his traditional maximum salary.

Stein and Fischer also reported that Golden State plans to remain active in the broader free-agent market while monitoring James’ decision rather than waiting exclusively for the four-time NBA champion.

Lakers’ Uncertainty Fuels NBA Free Agency Speculation

The timing has only intensified league-wide intrigue.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported last week that the Lakers had yet to extend James a contract offer as free agency approached, creating uncertainty around one of the NBA’s biggest storylines.

James’ longtime agent, Rich Paul, has since revealed that “10 to 12 teams” have expressed interest, leaving open the possibility of either a direct free-agent signing or a sign-and-trade scenario.

Golden State would likely emphasize familiarity as much as basketball.

James, Curry, Davis and Kerr helped Team USA capture Olympic gold in Paris in 2024, with James later praising how naturally he and Curry complemented one another.

Wizards Remain Committed to Anthony Davis

Even if James became available, acquiring Davis remains the Warriors’ biggest obstacle.

Washington has repeatedly signaled it intends to keep the perennial All-NBA big man after re-signing Trae Young to a long-term extension.

General manager Will Dawkins recently said both sides want Davis to remain with the franchise, with extension talks expected later this summer.

Davis becomes eligible Aug. 6 for a four-year $275 million supermax extension. A trade before then would delay his ability to sign that contract, reducing Washington’s incentive to move one of the league’s premier two-way stars.

League insiders have also linked Portland as a potential Davis suitor, giving the Wizards another possible bidding partner should trade discussions ever materialize.

Stephen Curry’s Championship Window Keeps Warriors Aggressive

This is hardly the first time Golden State has chased another superstar.

The Warriors previously explored deals involving Kevin Durant, Paul George, Pascal Siakam, Lauri Markkanen, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo before ultimately acquiring Butler.

Now, with Curry entering the twilight of his Hall of Fame career, Golden State appears unwilling to let another offseason pass without investigating every possible avenue.

Whether that pursuit ends with James and Davis wearing Warriors uniforms or becomes another ambitious offseason that never leaves the rumor mill, it reflects an organization determined to maximize every remaining opportunity in Curry’s championship era.