Golden State Warriors’ LeBron Hopes Get New Life From NBA Insiders

The Golden State Warriors‘ pursuit of LeBron James appears far from over.

After weeks of fluctuating speculation surrounding James’ free agency, NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein both indicated Saturday that Golden State remains firmly in the race for the four-time MVP.

Speaking during Bleacher Report’s NBA Summer League livestream, Fischer described the Warriors’ standing as a “roller coaster,” but emphasized that they continue to be one of the most serious contenders for James.

“I also think that there’s been a kind of roller coaster experience on the Golden State piece of all this, where the Warriors seemed to be like the front-runner at one point in time, and then it seemed like the Warriors were very much not the front-runner,” Fischer said.

“I do think the Warriors are still as involved as any team. I want to say that too.”

For a franchise that has pursued James before, Fischer’s comments suggest Golden State remains unwilling to concede despite strong competition from Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia.

Warriors Still Pushing for LeBron

Fischer said Golden State’s appeal goes beyond simply adding another superstar.

“I think as much as the reunion with Cleveland, the reunion with Miami would be storybook,” Fischer said. “This new all-star team, traveling Team USA kind of circus, high entertainment value thing that would exist in Golden State, I think is something that is still very much on the table.”

The comparison centers on James’ relationship with Stephen Curry.

The two finally played together during the 2024 Paris Olympics, helping Team USA capture the gold medal after spending much of the previous decade battling each other in four consecutive NBA Finals.

A Warriors lineup featuring James alongside Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green would instantly become one of the league’s biggest attractions while giving Golden State another legitimate championship window.

Golden State’s interest in James is nothing new.

The Warriors explored a blockbuster trade for James at the 2024 NBA trade deadline, but discussions never progressed after James and the Los Angeles Lakers made it clear they were not interested in a deal. Now, with James choosing his next destination in free agency, Golden State has another opportunity to make its long-awaited pursuit a reality.

Marc Stein Echoes Golden State’s Chances

Stein reinforced Fischer’s reporting moments later, saying Golden State remains fully engaged despite the uncertainty surrounding James’ decision.

“I agree based on what I know about the Warriors,” Stein said. “I definitely do not think they have bowed out. I think they remain in pursuit as much as they can pursue this.”

Stein noted that the process ultimately belongs to James, echoing comments Rich Paul has made publicly throughout free agency.

“Rich Paul has said this. He said this to us. He said it in numerous interviews,” Stein said. “All these teams have their various levels of appeal, and it’s really going to be — it’s LeBron’s choice.”

Warriors Waiting on James’ Decision

Golden State’s continued involvement aligns with recent reporting that several contenders remain active as James weighs the final chapter of his career.

The Warriors can offer one of the NBA’s most accomplished veteran cores with Curry, Butler and Green, along with coach Steve Kerr, who also coached James during Team USA’s gold-medal run in Paris.

Whether that ultimately proves enough remains uncertain.

But after speculation that Golden State had fallen behind other contenders, Fischer and Stein delivered perhaps the clearest indication yet that the Warriors are still very much in the hunt.

As Stein put it, they haven’t bowed out.

And until James makes his decision, Golden State has no intention of doing so.