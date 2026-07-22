NBA Insider Reveals Why Warriors Make Most Sense for LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors have not emerged as the reported favorite to sign LeBron James. One NBA insider, however, remains convinced they offer the most logical landing spot.

Jake Fischer explained during Bleacher Report’s livestream Tuesday why he personally believes Golden State makes more sense for James than the other contenders pursuing the 41-year-old superstar.

Fischer repeatedly emphasized that his assessment was opinion—not reporting about James’ preference or the Warriors’ standing in the race.

“I still just feel like if you look at all the options on the board—if Klutch Sports, if LeBron asked me for my take—I still have this feeling that Golden State makes the most sense,” Fischer said.

James remains unsigned after deciding not to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, ending his eight-season run with the franchise. No timetable has emerged for his decision.

Warriors Could Offer LeBron James Less Pressure

Golden State’s appeal, in Fischer’s estimation, extends beyond the opportunity to play alongside Stephen Curry.

The Warriors could offer James championship upside without placing the entire burden of their season on his shoulders.

“It is a simultaneously low-pressure environment where he’s not being looked at as the missing piece to win a championship,” Fischer said. “It’s [not] like a championship-or-bust situation. It’s more of a, you know, ‘Nobody would want to see us in the playoffs’ kind of thing.”

Joining Curry and Draymond Green would still create enormous expectations. But James would be entering an established veteran infrastructure instead of being asked to rescue a franchise.

Curry’s shooting would create space for James as a scorer and playmaker, while James could reduce Golden State’s dependence on Curry to generate offense. The two stars demonstrated their compatibility while helping the United States win a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“The Warriors have always wanted him,” Fischer said. “He’s always been open-minded to it, if the timing would ever be right.”

Warriors Star Draymond Green Already Made ‘Crazy’ Pitch

Golden State’s pursuit has extended beyond organizational interest.

Green recently spent several days with James in Puerto Rico, where they were spotted playing golf. Green later acknowledged on his podcast that he used their time together to recruit James.

“I’d be remiss if I don’t take the opportunity to throw my pitch in there,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show.

Green said it would have been “crazy” to spend that much time with James without discussing his free agency. He did not disclose the details but described his pitch as equally audacious.

“Of course I did that, and of course the pitch was crazy,” Green said. “With the things I shared in it, it’s definitely gonna make the brain work a little bit.”

Green, James and Anthony Davis are represented by Klutch Sports, a connection that has fueled speculation about an even more ambitious Golden State plan.

Anthony Davis’ August 6 Date Looms

Earlier in the offseason, Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported that the Warriors explored acquiring Davis from the Washington Wizards with the hope that reuniting him with James could lure the four-time MVP to the Bay Area.

That pursuit went nowhere. Washington has made clear it is not entertaining trade offers for Davis, whom it acquired from Dallas in February, Andscape’s Marc J. Spears reported.

The next potentially significant date is Aug. 6, when Davis becomes eligible to sign an extension worth up to four years and $275 million. The deal would replace his $62.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel raised the potential relevance of that date as James’ free agency stretches deeper into the summer.

“The longer this goes on, the closer it gets to when Anthony Davis becomes extension eligible on August 6,” Siegel wrote Tuesday on X. “Just something to keep in mind if he still hasn’t decided by the start of August.”

Siegel did not report that James is deliberately waiting for Davis’ extension window. Still, the timing could determine whether speculation about another reunion gains traction.

If Davis signs an extension with Washington, it would further quiet Golden State’s reported interest. If the sides do not reach an agreement, however, the rumor mill could return to the possibility of James and Davis attempting to reunite in the Bay Area.

Jimmy Butler Could Be the Odd Man Out

Fischer floated a potential structure involving Jimmy Butler, who would likely be necessary for salary-matching purposes in a Davis trade.

“Who’s to say what type of trade they could look at with Jimmy Butler for a potential Anthony Davis dynamic if LeBron did commit?” Fischer said.

That was also speculation, not a report of active negotiations. Butler is recovering from a torn ACL, and the Warriors previously signaled that they were reluctant to trade him.

For now, Golden State remains one option in James’ unresolved market—not his reported choice. But its combination of Curry, Green, institutional stability and the possibility, however remote, of a Davis reunion explains why Fischer cannot dismiss the Bay Area.

“That idea to me is still just one that I can’t shake,” Fischer said. “But again, that’s not reporting. That’s just me looking at the landscape myself.”