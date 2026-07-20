Warriors Get LeBron James Decision Hint From Ex-Lakers Teammate

The Warriors may not have to wait much longer to learn whether their dream pairing of Stephen Curry and LeBron James has any chance of becoming reality.

Patrick Beverley, James’ former Lakers teammate, added to the speculation surrounding the four-time NBA champion Monday morning by suggesting an announcement could arrive before the end of the day.

“Rumor has it Bron makes his decision today!!!” Beverley wrote on X, punctuating the post with an eyes emoji.

Beverley offered no sourcing or indication of which team James might select. His post is best viewed as informed NBA chatter, not confirmation. Still, it arrived as James appears to be nearing the end of a free-agent process that has kept several contenders—including Golden State—waiting.

Beverley spent part of the 2022-23 season with James in Los Angeles before the Lakers traded him to Orlando at the deadline. That connection makes the message more notable, though there is no evidence Beverley has direct knowledge of his former teammate’s decision.

Warriors Remain Alive in LeBron James Sweepstakes

ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin reported Friday that James was “truly getting much closer to a decision” after collecting the information he needed from interested teams.

During an appearance on SportsCenter from Fanatics Fest in New York, McMenamin said recent conversations around the league suggested that an Eastern Conference team would win the James sweepstakes.

Miami and Cleveland were the two teams he identified as having the most momentum.

Golden State was not placed among the leaders, but it also was not eliminated.

“I’ve not been told that any of those teams are eliminated,” McMenamin said.

McMenamin suggested James could announce his choice Sunday, Monday or Tuesday. Beverley’s tweet has turned Monday into the latest potential deadline in a process James has largely conducted outside public view.

James offered his own clue at Fanatics Fest.

“I won’t hold you guys up too much longer,” James said.

Stephen Curry Anchors Warriors’ Recruiting Pitch

The Warriors’ pursuit is built around an opportunity that would have seemed almost unthinkable during their four consecutive NBA Finals meetings with James’ Cavaliers.

Golden State can offer James the chance to play alongside Curry.

The longtime rivals demonstrated their compatibility while helping Team USA win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Their late-game partnership became one of the tournament’s defining images and inevitably revived speculation about whether they might someday share an NBA uniform.

At this point in their careers, such a partnership would be less about determining who controls the league than making one more credible championship run.

Golden State also offers a practical advantage that Miami, Cleveland and Philadelphia cannot.

James has said his family will have considerable influence over his decision, with his daughter Zhuri carrying particular weight. Playing in the Bay Area would allow James to remain on the West Coast and travel relatively easily to the family’s home in Los Angeles.

Andscape’s Marc J. Spears recently cited that proximity as a reason he would not dismiss the Warriors.

Golden State Awaits LeBron James’ Decision

Beverley did not reveal where James is going. He merely suggested the answer could come Monday.

For the Warriors, that answer will determine whether the Curry-James partnership remains an intriguing Olympic memory or becomes the foundation of one last championship chase.