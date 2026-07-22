Warriors Learn Key Factor in LeBron James Decision

The Golden State Warriors do not need to win a bidding war for LeBron James.

They must win an argument about fit.

Rich Paul, James’ agent, told ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins that money is not responsible for the delay in James’ free-agency decision, Perkins said Tuesday on NBA Today. Paul also said James is not demanding that interested teams complete trades or abandon their existing plans.

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“It’s not about the money,” Perkins said Paul told him. “It’s about the fit.”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin supplied the day’s other notable update after contacting Paul on his way to the studio.

“Nothing happening today,” Paul told McMenamin.

James’ decision will now stretch into at least a 22nd day. McMenamin said the teams pursuing him have accepted the wait as part of the process and are not dropping out because no answer has arrived.

For the Warriors, the continued uncertainty preserves the possibility of pairing James with Stephen Curry—an idea the organization has explored before—but leaves the most difficult basketball questions unresolved.

Warriors Must Define LeBron’s Role Beside Curry

Golden State can offer James something no other contender can: a partnership with the greatest shooter in NBA history.

Curry’s gravity would create driving lanes and reduce the defensive attention James faces. James’ passing could, in turn, generate open shots for Curry while giving the Warriors another organizer and late-game creator.

The arrangement would also require accommodation.

Curry remains the center of Golden State’s offense, and Draymond Green remains its defensive and playmaking fulcrum. With Jimmy Butler recovering from a torn ACL, James could initially assume a substantial workload, but the Warriors would still be integrating another veteran who has spent his career controlling tempo and possession.

That appears to matter more than salary.

ESPN front office analyst Bobby Marks reported that Golden State currently has the $3.9 million veteran exception available for James unless it trades Moses Moody’s $12.5 million contract. A Moody trade, combined with a new Green deal in the $20 million-to-$22 million range, could create a path to approximately $6 million.

Paul’s comments suggest Golden State does not need to make that sacrifice merely to improve its offer.

Family Geography Could Help Golden State

The Warriors may also hold a geographic advantage.

Perkins said James is considering Savannah James’ preferences, Bronny James’ continued place with the Lakers and Bryce James’ expected role at Arizona after redshirting last season.

Golden State would keep James in the Western Conference and significantly closer to both sons than Philadelphia, Cleveland or Minnesota. That does not guarantee anything, but it strengthens the Warriors’ overall case if family access carries considerable weight.

McMenamin said neither James nor Paul currently knows the final destination.

Golden State remains in the race because the decision is not about squeezing out another contract. It is about which team offers James the most comfortable final act.