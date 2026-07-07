Warriors Get Major LeBron James Update After Draymond Green News

One week after LeBron James was photographed spending time with one of the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ biggest recruiting advantages, the Golden State Warriors have found themselves back in the spotlight.

According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, James is spending time this week with Warriors forward Draymond Green as the NBA’s biggest free-agency saga continues.

Speaking on Stephen A. Smith’s Straight Shooter, Charania revealed the two longtime friends are together at an undisclosed location.

“And by the way, breaking news here—I don’t know if it is breaking news—LeBron James and Draymond Green are spending some time here together this week,” Charania said. “LeBron is spending time… I don’t know if I can disclose the location.”

Charania added that James has largely spent the past week visiting with friends and family as he weighs his future.

Still, the latest meeting inevitably reignites speculation surrounding Golden State’s pursuit of the four-time MVP.

Warriors’ Top Recruiter Meets With James Again

The timing of Charania’s report is difficult to ignore.

Only days earlier, James was seen in his hometown of Akron alongside former St. Vincent-St. Mary High School teammates, including Cavaliers assistant general manager Brandon Weems.

That gathering came shortly after James’ agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, identified Weems as one of Cleveland’s biggest recruiting advantages, calling him “basically LeBron’s brother” in his Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman.

Now the spotlight has shifted to another of James’ closest NBA relationships.

Green has long been one of the Warriors’ most active internal recruiters, playing a prominent role in Golden State’s previous attempts to trade for James while he was still with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The relationship extends beyond friendship.

Both Green and James are represented by Klutch Sports, placing them under the same agency that has been at the center of James’ free-agency process.

Green has also backed the Warriors’ pursuit financially.

Earlier this offseason, the four-time All-Star declined his $27.7 million player option, giving Golden State additional salary cap flexibility as general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. continues exploring ways to add another superstar.

While Green is expected to remain with the Warriors on a new deal, his decision allows the team to gain access to the $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception as the organization keeps the door open for James.

Warriors Continue Making Their Pitch

Golden State’s recruiting case has remained consistent throughout the offseason.

The Warriors can offer James the opportunity to team with Stephen Curry and Green, forming one of the most accomplished veteran trios in NBA history while competing for another championship under Steve Kerr.

James relished teaming up with Curry and Kerr in the USA’s Olympic gold medal run in Paris in 2024.

League insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer have consistently identified Golden State as one of the few teams still firmly in the race for James, even as Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia have gained momentum.

The Warriors have also avoided making certain long-term commitments while preserving flexibility in anticipation of James’ decision.

Every LeBron Sighting Matters

James’ offseason itinerary has become one of the NBA’s biggest storylines.

Last week, it was Weems and the Cavaliers.

This week, it is Green and the Warriors.

Neither meeting confirms where James will play next season.

But taken together, they reinforce Charania’s recent reporting that James is approaching this as a true free agency rather than a process with one predetermined destination.

For the Warriors, Green’s latest meeting carries added significance.

He has helped recruit James before, opted out of his contract to create additional roster flexibility and remains one of the four-time MVP’s closest friends and fellow Klutch Sports clients.

None of those developments guarantees James will choose Golden State.

They do, however, underscore why the Warriors remain firmly in the conversation as the biggest free-agent decision of the summer continues to unfold.