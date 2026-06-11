Warriors Path to Landing LeBron James Takes Positive Turn After Major Report

Speculation over LeBron James‘ future continues to dominate offseason headlines. With the Golden State Warriors desperate to extend their win-now window under Stephen Curry, rumors have linked James to the Warriors.

James, 41, is the NBA’s oldest player yet the hottest free agent on this year’s market. While numerous reports have concluded James’ return to the Lakers is the most likely scenario this offseason, the Warriors have yet to be dismissed as a suitor for the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Considering James’ cordial connection with Curry, Draymond Green and even Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, many have argued James moving to Golden State for the final chapter of his iconic career is a logical move.

New Report Could Increase Warriors’ Chances of Landing Free Agent Star

According to NBC Sports reporter Kurt Helin, James and his representation will seek a max contract from the Lakers this offseason. If L.A. declines to satisfy that wish, Helin reports James will demand an explanation for how the Lakers plan to use their spending flexibility to improve the roster.

“LeBron and his agent, Rich Paul, are reportedly going to ask for the max from the Lakers and want to know how the Lakers plan to spend that money if they are offering less, which is really a complicated way of saying they want to know what the Lakers’ plans are,” Helin wrote.

Earlier this year, it felt like a foregone conclusion James was entering his final months as a Laker. James and L.A. did not agree to a new contract last summer, which meant James would enter unrestricted free agency for the first time since signing with the franchise in 2018.

After James assembled a strong couple of months to close the season, there was growing belief the Lakers would work toward retaining James this summer. But with the Lakers not expected to offer James a max contract, that’s another reason he may have played his last game as a Laker.

LeBron James on Warriors Radar as Offseason Heats Up

Earlier this week, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst told “The Pat McAfee Show” that Golden State is a team to keep an eye on if James and the Lakers don’t agree to a new contract.

Windhorst also mentioned James’ friendships with Kerr, Curry and Green as another reason why it would make sense for the 41-year-old to ink a deal with the Warriors this summer.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of “The Stein Line,” the Warriors have legitimate interest in acquiring James this offseason, to the point that they are prepared to present a plan that would allow him to remain close to his family as part of their recruiting pitch.

The Warriors finished with 37 wins last season; that suggests they’ll need much more than a 41-year-old James to make it a championship contender. But, Fischer noted in his report, Golden State feels strongly about the potency of a roster led by James, Curry, Green and Jimmy Butler, who is likely to return from a torn ACL at some point in the season.

Signing James would likely appease Curry, whom James calls a “dear friend.”

Curry, 38, is eligible to sign a contract extension in August, allowing him plenty of time to sit back and assess the Warriors’ offseason moves before deciding if he wants to commit to more years in Golden State.