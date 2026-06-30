Warriors Get Huge LeBron James News After Agent Reveals Lakers Decision

LeBron James has worn purple and gold for eight seasons. That run now has an expiration date, and the timing lines up almost perfectly with what Golden State has been building toward all summer.

His agent confirmed the move himself. LeBron James will leave the Lakers in free agency and that single sentence changes everything for a Warriors team that has spent days clearing the runway.

Warriors Could Position Themselves As Lebron James Frontrunner

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported:

“BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN.”

Previously, the Lakers reportedly told Rich Paul they wanted James back, but that never turned into a real offer.

James wanted clarity on both money and the roster plan before committing to anything. That standstill is exactly what gave Golden State the opening to make their case.

Draymond Green made the first move days earlier. He declined his $27.7 million player option, a decision that freed up real cap flexibility for the front office to work with.

That choice was not about Green chasing a bigger payday somewhere else. It was speculated about giving Golden State room to chase both James and a possible trade for Anthony Davis.

Golden State has the non-taxpayer mid-level exception available, worth roughly $15.1 million for next season. A team-friendly structure with a player option could make the math work for both sides.

James, Draymond Green, and Anthony Davis all share an agent in Rich Paul, which adds another layer here. That detail alone has fueled speculation that this entire sequence was coordinated well before Monday’s news broke.

What A Lebron James And Steph Curry Pairing Would Mean

Pairing James with Curry and Green, under Steve Kerr, is the kind of matchup fans have daydreamed about for years. Kerr already coached James to Olympic gold back in 2024.

Nothing is finalized yet. James is an unrestricted free agent, and the Warriors still have work to do before any deal becomes official paperwork.

Golden State would also need to navigate a separate path involving Jimmy Butler’s salary if they hope to add Davis through a trade this same summer. The two pursuits are tied together.

Still, the door that once looked permanently shut now stands wide open. For a fan base that has watched Curry carry this franchise for over a decade, that alone is worth something.

The Warriors are not the only team in the picture either. The Cavaliers have also been mentioned as a potential landing spot, giving James more than one path away from Los Angeles.

James leaving the Lakers does not guarantee Golden State lands him. But for the first time, the Warriors have both motive and a real mechanism, and that puts them ahead of everyone else chasing this story tonight.