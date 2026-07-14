Warriors-LeBron James Saga Takes Shocking Twist as Free Agency Drama Continues

Draymond Green’s recruitment tactics may have worked, as LeBron James is reportedly “giving even stronger consideration” to joining the Golden State Warriors since his recent meeting with his dear friend.

Per ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Warriors hold a key advantage over the other LeBron James suitors like the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat: a direct line of communication with “The King.”

“Although the focus of this trip the two NBA stars took together was to get away and enjoy their vacation, it also served as a key moment for Green to speak on behalf of the Warriors directly to LeBron, something other teams have not been able to do since his agent, Rich Paul, has been fielding all interest and voice recordings for the 22-time All-Star over the phone,” Siegel reported on Monday.

LeBron James to Warriors Done Deal?

Siegel added that Green’s conversation with James may have sealed the deal.

“The Warriors, as an organization, remain very much of the belief that they are a top suitor for LeBron in free agency, with sources close to the situation telling ClutchPoints that Green’s recent conversations with James have left him giving even stronger consideration to the idea than before,” wrote the insider.

Besides Green, Warriors franchise star Stephen Curry has also been involved in the recruiting pitch to James, per Siegel’s report.

“It is worth mentioning that in addition to speaking with Green face-to-face throughout their trip, sources say Curry has also held direct communication with James. Recently, ESPN reported that Steph and LeBron have mostly talked via text messages.

“While sources close to the situation declined to answer whether phone or video calls were made between Curry and James, it’s not crazy to believe Green and LeBron spoke with Steph while they were vacationing in Puerto Rico. What matters from the Warriors’ perspective is that both Green and Curry have held direct communication with James to try and recruit him.”

LeBron James Nears Decision

Two weeks into his free agency, LeBron James is nearing his final decision, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. A decision could reportedly come within the coming days.

“Every day LeBron James inches closer and closer to a decision,” Charania said. “It’s decision time for LeBron James because all the information, for the most part, is in.”

For what it’s worth, a few NBA executives told Front Office Sports’ Ben Axelrod on Monday that James will make his decision between the Cavaliers and Warriors.

“…the consensus among executives polled by FOS is that James will likely pick between the Warriors and Cavaliers,” Western Conference executive said.

“I would be stunned if he picked a team that wasn’t Golden State or Cleveland.”